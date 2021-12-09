10 TikTok-Hyped Beauty Products That Make Great Stocking Stuffers

Between healthy recipes that made it into our weeknight meal rotation and humorous clips that helped pass the time at home, it’s safe to say 2021 was a year defined by—and made more entertaining with—TikTok. When it comes to beauty, the app has delivered on all fronts, whether by introducing us to a trend-setting beauty product, revealing an impressive makeup dupe, or giving a visual on how to use the latest viral tool. Needless to say, beauty buffs everywhere turn to TikTok to get their fix, so much so that a holiday gift guide rounding up the best viral- and vanity-worthy beauty products was in order. These gifts are sure to earn you present points with everyone from your Gen Z cousin to your brother’s late-Millennial girlfriend—we promise.

NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum $11 See on Target Whether it’s used to mask a sleepless night or add a pop of brightness to the complexion, this TikTok favorite from NYX deserves a spot in anyone’s morning beauty routine. A makeup-skincare hybrid that boasts the coverage of a concealer yet the hydrating qualities of a serum, gift this to the dry-skinned person in your life to instantly win friend of the year.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener $38 See on Sephora The before and after of this eye tightening product is, in a word, shocking—it’s no wonder it went viral. Although the instant wrinkle-reducing results are temporary, the long-term benefits are promising thanks to a powerful peptide complex that depuffs and reduces the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines, and deep-set wrinkles over time.

Curie Clay Detox Mask $16 See on Curie If you know someone looking to make the switch to natural deodorant, a detox mask for the underarms is the first necessary step. This one from Curie has gone viral on TikTok several times for its ability to shorten the often smelly transition period from conventional deodorant to natural, and uses a medley of ingredients (like activated charcoal, kaolin, and bentonite clay) to get the job done.

WLDKT Starflower + Snow Mushroom Ultra-Hydrating Sleep Mask $25 See on Ulta Not only has this face moisturizer gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, it’s sold out four times on Ulta since launching. If you can manage to snag it while it’s in stock, gift it to anyone who craves a plump, smooth complexion.

Undone Beauty Water Bronzer $10 See on Target Undone Beauty is the latest brand to go viral on TikTok—and for good reason. Where other stick bronzers leave behind orange streaks, this formula uses a unique water-based technology that makes for foolproof application and an ultra-airbrushed finish. Plus, the addition of coconut water makes for a gorgeous glow no matter your skin type (oily included).

Bushbalm Bermuda Oil Dark Spot Treatment $26 See on Amazon Hyperpigmentation can make even the savviest of skincare lovers scratch their heads. The quest for a product that works ends here with this oil from Bushbalm, which harnesses the power of bermuda oil to effectively combat dark spots, hyperpigmentation, sunspots, and lingering scars from ingrown hairs.

Milani Color Fetish Matte $9 See on Ulta The TikTok craze for these drugstore lipsticks isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. When it comes to nude lips, it checks all the boxes: a matte yet non-drying finish, ultra-creamy opaque application, and a staying power so long that excess touch-ups will be a thing of the past.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel $20 See on Amazon Can Baby Foot ever catch a break? The answer: probably not. That’s because no matter the season, no one wants to sport dry, cracked feet. Baby Foot is no stranger to the viral TikTok world, and whoever you gift this foot peel to will enjoy smooth, touchable feet thanks to its 16 natural extracts and hint of salicylic acid. Plus, there’s something oddly satisfying about seeing dead skin peel off of chronically dry feet. There. We said it.

InnBeauty Project Glaze #2 Berry Lip Oil $15 See on InnBeauty Project Between mask-wearing and cold weather, our lips could use an extra dose of hydration. Enter this TikTok-favorite lip oil from InnBeauty Project, which is packed with antioxidant-rich açai extract, fermented pomegranate, and natural red root oil, plus berries and beet extract to give it a natural, universally flattering color.