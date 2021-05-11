The Best Products From the Ulta Haircare Sale

Looking to revamp your haircare routine in preparation for the humid days of summer? Ulta’s spring sale, the so-called Gorgeous Hair Event, is the first place you should look. For the next three weeks, the beauty retailer is offering 50 percent off everything from Klorane shampoo to Chi straighteners. But instead of a traditional sale format with everything being discounted at once, each day brings a new batch of half-off savings—think of it like an advent calendar, but instead of little pieces of chocolate, you get a smooth, shiny coiffure. Here, we’ve broken down the best products and tools to keep an eye on during each day of the sale:

May 11

This volumizing mousse has built-in heat protection and a surprisingly good amount of hold—perfect for a summer blowout.

May 12

Dealing with stress-related hair loss? These vitamins are the real deal.

May 13

We love the citrusy jasmine scent of this refreshing shampoo. Plus, it’s boosted with hyaluronic and lactic acids, birch sap, and annatto seed extract for shine and a healthy, flake-free scalp.

May 14

If you’re looking to upgrade your straightening iron, it doesn’t get much better than half-off of this sleek classic from CHI.

May 15

This sulfate- and silicone-free conditioner is a savior for color-treated hair: sunflower seed oil, a UV Filter, and vitamin E all work together to prevent fading, no matter how much time you spend in the sun.

May 16

If your strands are feeling parched, try this antioxidant-rich shampoo that nourishes damaged hair without weighing it down.

May 17

These cute little spiral hair ties are the secret to a dent-free ponytail—plus, they won’t pull at your hair while you’re exercising like some elastics tend to do.

May 18

Achieve a true scalp detox with this weekly scrub, made with apple cider vinegar, aloe vera, and avocado oil to soothe and rebalance.

May 19

All of the shampoos from this beloved French haircare brand smell amazing, last forever, and leave you feeling fresh and bouncy. We love the peony flavor in particular.

May 20

Made with jojoba and olive oil, this deeply moisturizing mask is an ideal weekly treatment for all kinds of hair textures.

May 21

Save a few trips to CVS by investing in large-format versions of your favorite shampoos. This volumizing shampoo promises a 70 percent lift after one use.

May 22

This luxe leave-in conditioning treatment adds shine and moisture while protecting from heat damage.

May 23

This lightweight, plant-based conditioner is made with marine ingredients like sea kelp and spirulina. Perfect for an outdoor shower by the beach.

May 24

Help heal damaged strands while you sleep with this innovative overnight mask, which is meant to be applied to dry hair to smooth, detangle, and shine.

May 25

You may think of aloe vera as sunburn cure, but its hydrating, soothing properties go a long way with dull, thirsty hair, too. Use this mask once a week to keep things soft and shiny.

May 26

We love this gentle, everyday co-wash for curly, coily textures.

May 27

Pair this circulation-boosting scalp massager with any deep conditioning treatment for a spa-like experience in your own bathroom.

May 28

Upgrade your blowout with this lightweight, low EMF Italian-made hair dryer.

May 29

This moisturizing, antioxidant-rich conditioner is perfect for anyone who’s planning on spending a lot of time in pools this summer—ingredients like hibiscus extract and chamomile help protect the hair from chemical damage and stress.