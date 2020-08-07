Edible Beauty: The Best Vitamin Supplements to Pep Up Tired Skin

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves—I tend to wear mine on my forehead, in the corners of my eyes, and sometimes around my mouth. Anything keeping me up at night—whether it’s stress, work, or the remnants of a bottle of Tignanello consumed that evening—will unavoidably show up in some form on my skin the next day. Interestingly enough, it’s never acne that manifests. It’s a more sallow, lackluster complexion and usually invites empathetic “You look tired today,” observations from friends.

Some months ago, pre-pandemic, I went in for my yearly dermatology check-up. It’s the one medical annual I actually anticipate—an opportunity to quiz the hell out of my no-nonsense dermatologist. As I attempted to engage him in yet another game of skin Jeopardy, he turned to me, irritated, and said point-blank: “Look, nothing you will ever put on your face topically will match up to what you do internally. Drink water, sleep, and get good nutrition. Take good supplements that work while you eat well, too—that actually really helps.”

His words have been on my mind for months now. But to be frank like my trusty doctor, slow-cooking vegetables and juicing several times a day takes time. Supplements don’t—and the majority of the ones below contain some of the most crucial elements to long-term skin health, like zinc and vitamins A and C. Below, you’ll find the most effective and cutting-edge ingestible beauty products that will complement, not over-complicate, a beauty routine. (Keep in mind: When it comes to ingesting inside-out beautifying products, bioavailability—or the proportion of nutrients entering the bloodstream—is quickest when in liquid form, followed by gummies, cellulose capsules, and hard pills.)

A curated blend of ingredients formulated by 111 Skin founder Dr. Yannis Alexandrides fortifies the gut and helps tighten and brighten skin from within, using the ingredients glutathione, licorice root extract, and phytoceramide complex. These key components assist with skin radiance and detoxification, setting out to show visible improvements with fine lines, wrinkle depth, and skin dullness when taken daily and consistently.

An ideal natural solution for those who live with emotional stresses, which inevitably manifest on skin—as well as those who simply don’t have the time (or the appetite) to ingest the recommended ten daily portions of vegetables. Launched in February of this year, Age Defier uses pure plant-based ingredients that the body can easily process. The 100 percent organic, no filler, no synthetic capsules contain potent antioxidant amla, cacao, blueberry and, grape to help slow the process aging process brought on by stress, physical exertion and environmental toxins.

More than just a rudimentary collagen powder, the building blocks in this formulation help skin glow with vital electrolytes to aid with skin hydration, probiotics for complexion clarity and immunity, as well as 20 essential amino acids to help skin maintain texture, resilience, and elasticity. The powder created by naturopath Dr. Talib also contains strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant elixirs such as turmeric, lucuma, amla and Coq10, all of which help strengthen the skin barrier, improve skin hydration, calm the skin, and even help to reduce scar tissue. This cocktail acts as a game-changer for the gut microbiome, too—giving optimal health from within.

Just launched last month, Blur Potion is a straightforward antioxidant supplement to help to fade stubborn pigmentation, even out skin tone, and restore the skin’s elasticity. This product contains French pine extract, oligopin—which studies show is effective in reducing melanin deposits—and grapeseed extract. When taken orally, the latter is effective in lightening UV-induced pigmentation.

A powerful boost that addresses the unpleasant results of collagen loss—which can be the culprit when it comes to sagging skin, brittle hair and nails, and even poor sleep quality. Holi(Mane), developed by Agent Nateur founder Jena Covello and leading functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole is a fast absorbing, odorless, tasteless, collagen powder that revitalizes skin, hair, and nails.

This product has been on our radar for two reasons: one, Jodi Comer (whose skin is immaculate) mentioned it as a skin savior go-to when filming; and two, it’s skincare in liquid form. In terms of supplement absorption, liquids consistently absorb better in the body. The marine collagen formulation contains six key ingredients to trigger a response to increase your own production of elastin, hyaluronic acid and collagen; vitamin B complex (essential for skin health), vitamin C, Omegas 3 and 6, and L-lysine which is also a great immune booster. Best to consume for at least 30 to 90 days to see visible effects of decreased overall facial lines and wrinkles.

This supplement is for those of us who lack the time or patience to prepare juices and veggies on a daily basis. Unofficially known as the “facial in a glass,” wellness expert and cancer survivor Dawn Russell developed 8Greens Skin as a simple method to consume high-grade beauty nutrients in a convenient, time-saving manner. These effervescent tablets, which dissolve in water and are surprisingly palatable, deliver a ridiculous amount of the holy grail of skin nutrients: biotin, zinc, and vitamins A and C. One tablet contains as much vitamin A as four cups of broccoli and as much biotin as 187 pounds of salmon. Russell hasn’t overlooked the importance of collagen, either; 8Greens Skin contains marine collagen that’s been treated enzymatically, stimulating a higher absorption rate.

In the simplest of terms, the Nue Co.’s Skin Filter acts like a capsulized retinol. It’s a specialized supplement aimed at tackling sun damage, skin pigmentation, breakouts, and redness by boosting the skin internally. Potent doses of vitamin C, melon extract, and zinc address skin dullness, collagen degradation, and particularly microcirculation dysfunction (which causes redness and irritation). It also provides 50 percent of the recommended daily dose of vitamin A through beta-carotene, which stimulates the fibroblasts to support cell regeneration. Results are usually seen in 60 days.

Liquid supplements generally have a higher rate of absorption (up to 90 percent), bypassing the digestive system and going straight to the bloodstream. This daily multivitamin is a liquid supplement, and unlike many tablets, it doesn’t contain fillers, bonding agents, or stabilizers. DL.MD and Shiffa Beauty founder Dr. Lamees Hamdan created the bottled dose of nutrients with all of the essential skin and hair vitamins—A, B, C, D, and E—as well as immunity boosters like folic acid, iodine, and citrus. The Miron violet glass bottle protects the stabilization process, so there’s no need for preservatives.

Repair Food is part of A-list skin expert Dr. Barbara Sturm’s line of niche skin supplements to repair and protect skin in the long term. These two supplements work jointly as skin anti-inflammatories, repairing cell damage and providing nutrients like zinc, which is one of the most effective hydrators for maintaining skin’s overall glow and elasticity. The Repair Food supplement uses pomegranate skin extract to repair cell damage overall for healthy skin, muscles, and organs. Results are usually seen within three weeks.

This is the supplement sitting on the nightstands of every cerebral beauty junkie this year. Developed by an M.I.T. brainiac, Basis by Elysium Health supplements use two unique and naturally occurring ingredients. Nicotinamide riboside (a unique form of vitamin B3) and pterostilbene (a potent antioxidant found in grapes and berries) work together to activate your sirtuins, aka your longevity genes. They’re integral to your skin’s response to UV exposure and damage, and left unchecked, can lead to photoaging, inflammation, and loss of skin elasticity. Basis protects your skin far more than a topical moisturizer as it works from within your body. Another plus: In one human clinical study, oral vitamin B3 taken daily was shown to be effective in reducing the rate of new skin cancers.

A two-step anti-aging soft gel for morning and evening, Lumity’s dual supplements focus primarily on firmer skin and oxidative stress prevention with vitamin A, iodine, and zinc. Healthy collagen formation is supported through vitamin C and a “prized Persian beauty secret,” turmeric root. Flaxseed is another key ingredient, delivering a high dose of omega-3s that pairs with powerful amino acids help keep skin elastic, radiant, and supple. The two-step time release ensures the right nutrients are delivered at the right time of the day, supporting the function of the circadian rhythm and comprehensively promoting better sleep, more energy, healthy skin and immune system, and strong hair and nails.

This sugar-free ingestible collagen drink is an easy and super uncomplicated way to get collagen and see results in about a month. Each serving contains 10 grams of bovine collagen, which takes about 30 days to really notice a difference on skin, hair and nails. Flow offers three flavors: cucumber, watermelon, and grapefruit.