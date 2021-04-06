A lot of buzz around a celebrity-backed brand doesn’t necessarily mean the products are worth your while. Nowadays, it feels like an actor, model or musician launches a makeup, skincare or haircare brand every other day, making it especially difficult to filter through what’s actually effective. So we did it for you. From established mainstays like Fenty and Honest Beauty to breakout brands like Pattern, here are the best products from reputable celebrity lines:

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is the gold standard of celebrity beauty brands: It’s uber successful in its own right, with a slate of beloved products that actually work. Their extra-pigmented highlighters are favorites of beauty enthusiasts and makeup artists alike.

Victoria Beckham Beauty

The former Spice Girl has already proven herself as a fashion designer with the success of her eponymous high-fashion line. Her first foray into beauty in 2019 minted her as an empire-builder. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s first drop included an instant cult favorite smokey eye kit, which we still reach for time and time again.

Humanrace

The famously ageless Pharrell’s newest endeavor provides potent skincare in a minimalist three-set system. The Humidifying Cream is packed with snow mushroom squalene and hyaluronic acid—an effective combination that guarantees a healthy glow.

About-Face

Halsey’s new beauty venture—a genderless collection of color cosmetics launched this year—oozes creativity. All of the products are solid, but it’s their Light Lock line that steals the spotlight.

Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez’s beauty brand is proving to be a sleeper social media hit. Rare’s Soft Pinch liquid blush has been steadily trending on TikTok, with cosigns from popular creators like Mikayla Noguiera and XoxoEthan.

Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty is recommended by editors, celebrities and influencers alike for its effective, Black-centered celebration of curly, coily & tight-textured hair. The often sold-out brand just restocked most of its best-selling bundles—so you better move quick!

Em Cosmetics

Em Cosmetics, a line backed by the YouTube beauty influencer Michelle Phan, offers the perfect kiss of color in a variety of hydrating shades with their Lip Cushion.

Loops Beauty

While not directly founded by Emily Ratajkowski, the model and new mom acts as partner and creative director for the buzzy, Instagrammable skincare brand. The verdict might be out on whether their eye masks actually combat blue light fatigue, but the Variety Loop pack offers five fun, quick ways to hydrate, detox and reset after a long week.

Honest Beauty

Frustrated by the lack of clean baby products available, Jessica Alba launched Honest Beauty after the birth of her first child. The line now includes baby care, home goods, and an offshoot beauty brand founded in 2015. Its dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested mascara and lash primer duo has won countless awards, and is cruelty-free to boot.