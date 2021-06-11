There wasn’t exactly a music scene in 1980s-era New York City, so much as countless hot spots spanning Harlem to Saint Mark’s Place to the Bronx. Of course, things aren’t what they used to be—it’s been ages since what’s now a kitschy, rock ‘n’ roll-themed John Varvatos shop replaced CBGB, the so-called birthplace of punk. In fact, this summer marks a full 40 years since the launch of MTV (the very early days of which actually bore some resemblance to TV Party, the cool kids’ public-access network of choice). The Museum of the City of New York is commemorating that anniversary with “New York, New Music: 1980-1986,” an exhibition featuring memorabilia like Bad Brains fliers, Madonna records, Keith Haring t-shirts, and a zoot suit worn by Kid Creole. But the era mostly comes alive via photographs, documenting Klaus Nomi’s performance at Hurrah, MC battles at the Ecstasy Garage Disco, and much, much, more. Step back in time with a look inside, here.

Courtesy of the photographer Charlie Ahearn, Debbie Harry, Fab 5 Freddy, Grandmaster Flash, Tracy Wormworth, and Chris Stein, 1981.

Courtesy of the photographer Julia Gorton, James Chance at Artists Space, 1978.

Courtesy of the photographer Janette Beckman, LL Cool J, 1985.

Courtesy of the photographer GODLIS, Joey Ramone, St. Marks Place, 1981.

Photograph by Bill Bernstein Bill Bernstein, DJ Larry Levan at Paradise Garage, 1979.

Courtesy of the photographer Charlie Ahearn, Debbie Harry, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Fab 5 Freddy with others on the set of Blondie’s “Rapture” music video, 1981.

Courtesy of the photographer Julia Gorton, Lydia Lunch, Adele Bertei, and Anya Phillips at CBGB, c. 1979.

Courtesy of the photographer Harvey Wang, Klaus Nomi, Hurrah’s, New York City, 1980.

Courtesy of the photographer/Joe Conzo Archives Joe Conzo, Cold Crush Brothers, 1981.

Courtesy of the photographer Allan Tannenbaum, Laurie Anderson, 1983.

William Coupon, Wynton Marsalis, 1980. Courtesy of the photographer William Coupon, Wynton Marsalis, 1980.

Courtesy of the photographer Allan Tannenbaum, The Lounge Lizards at Max's Kansas City, July 5, 1979.