Thirty years after making their debut in the hit film A League of Their Own, the Rockford Peaches are officially back. Prime Video just released the first full-length trailer for their new show of the same name, based off the 1992 film starring Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Like the original, the new A League of Their Own follows the formation of an all-women professional baseball league during World War II, when the male players were off fighting in Europe. The show, though, will differ in its introduction of new characters, as well as its exploration of race and sexuality, themes largely left out of the original film. In the trailer, we see hints of this as a relationship seems to form between Abbi Jacobson and D’Arcy Carden’s characters, something that co-creator Will Graham felt was important to include. “In talking to a few of the former players about their experience as queer women at the time, one of them said to us, ‘It was a party,’” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2020. “As a gay person, I never heard anyone say that about a pre-Stonewall event in gay history. There’s this sense of joy, and they actually got to find things they loved and it felt like that would be a good story to tell right now.”

In addition, the preview introduces us to Max Chapman, portrayed by Chanté Adams, a skillful player barred from trying out for the new league due to racism. “I don’t think you understand, this is the All American League,” one of the couches says to Chapman. “We’re pretty All American,” she responds before showing off her high-speed knuckleball.

A League of Their Own will drop all eight episodes on Amazon Prime on August 12th. Aside from Jacobson, Carden, and Adams, the show also stars Nick Offerman in the coaching role, originated by Tom Hanks. Check out the full trailer below: