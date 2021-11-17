House of Gucci isn’t just all over-the-top Italian accents, Jared Leto’s prosthetics, and murder...there’s also sex. It’s easy to forget, but Lady Gaga and Adam Driver do play Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, husband and wife in the upcoming Ridley Scott movie (you know, before they get divorced and she has him killed), meaning they enjoy some time in the marital bed. Luckily for us, Driver recently opened up about what it was like to film a sex scene with Gaga and how things got a little bit feral.

"[Patrizia] very much uses sex as a tool, and I feel like it kind of physically embodies what's going on between them,” Driver told Entertainment Weekly during the movie’s New York premiere on Tuesday night. “[Maurizio] comes from this not necessarily emotionally vapid, but [his life is] not as passionate, and that's what she brought."

Driver explained that the sex scene was blocked out just like “any fight or any scene” and the actors only had to run it “once or twice.” Those who have seen the movie know that some animalistic noises come into play during Signor and Signora’s sex. "We were feeling it, so to speak,” Driver explained, saying it helped that they were about a month into shooting when they got to the scene. "We felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go,” he said.

Whether or not the scene will top the much talked about “mouth skills” Driver displayed in Annette earlier this year remains to be seen.

You can catch Driver and Gaga in bed together for yourself when the movie is released in theaters on November 25h.