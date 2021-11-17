In any other circumstance, the all-encompassing media circus that has been surrounding the upcoming House of Gucci film would be overkill. For weeks, every other headline has been in reference to the movie, the leading actors, and their promotional tour fashion. We say in any other circumstance, though, because House of Gucci has one major plus—Lady Gaga. At every turn the actress is giving fans exactly what they want: quotes that make you scratch your head before explaining them away with, “Oh, it’s just Gaga,” friendly PDA moments with a more-reserved Adam Driver on the red carpet, and, of course, all of the looks. From purple chiffon gowns to beautifully tailored jackets, Gaga has brought us on the ultimate fashion tour and despite her current ubiquity, we still want more. So, last night at the third premiere for the movie, when she showed up in custom Giorgio Armani Privé, there was no choice but to continue to admire in awe.

Gaga arrived at the House of Gucci New York premiere in a black velvet halter gown from the Italian fashion house. From the top of the skirt sprouted crystal-embellished black tulle that covered her chest and wrapped around her neck, finishing off in an oversized bow. Gaga paired the dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels, blunt blond bangs with her hair pulled back, and a bold red lip. The result was black tie elegance, a departure from the more conspicuous looks Gaga wore to the first two premieres.

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Michadel Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At the premiere, Gaga was joined by a number of her fellow cast members, including Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto. While Driver once again kept things traditional in a simple suit, Pacino mixed it up slightly in an oversized jacket, black scarf, and sneakers. The real standouts, though, were Irons and Leto. Irons stepped out in a long gray jacket with matching pants, an oversized turtleneck, brown knee-high boots, and a white knit cap. Leto, per usual, wore Gucci, this time a yellow velvet suit with an oversized white fur draped over his shoulders. Someone had to represent Gucci on the red carpet, and Leto is always up for the job.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images