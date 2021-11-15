Lady Gaga cannot be stopped. The singer/actress is traipsing around the globe, promoting her upcoming movie, House of Gucci, and serving looks in every city. In London, she gave us enough of the eponymous brand to quench our Gucci thirst and now that she’s in New York, she has moved on to an American brand. On Monday, Gaga stepped out in head-to-toe Rodarte as she continued doing press for the film, but as always, she had to put her own twist on the look.

Gaga shared an Instagram showing off her latest outfit, which features multiple pieces from Rodarte’s SS22 collection, including a cobalt blue blazer covered in a white, beaded flower motif, a capelet, white bodysuit, and white slit pants. Gaga paired the look with her favorite ultra-platform boots, which have been on her feet throughout the press tour so far.

The Rodarte look comes after a weekend in Italy where the actress opted for some non-Gucci Italian brands for her various events. She started with a more conservative leopard print dress from Valentino’s Roman Palazzo collection, which she paired with a white Valentino Garavani Stud Sign Bag. Later that day, when seen out again, she was wearing a camel Valentino Haute Couture coat with platform heels and white glasses from the brand. When it came time for House of Gucci’s Milan premiere, Gaga stepped into a dress from her friend, Donatella Versace—a bright red, custom silk satin Atelier Versace dress with a corseted top and high-slit, inspired by looks from the brand’s SS95 collection. “Every fashion house has its story…but only some fashion houses are lucky enough to have a leading lady,” Donatella captioned her Instagram of Gaga in the dress. “@ladygaga, you are grace and elegance personified in Versace tonight in Milan.”

Now that Gaga is in the US, another leg of the press tour has commenced. While Gaga did seem to wear exclusively Italian designers while in Italy, she wasn’t as strict in London, wearing Gucci to the city’s premiere. So far, with Rodarte, she’s kept it American while stateside, so we will have to see if that trend continues.

