Adele Has a Cheeky Response to All Those Rumors

The celebrity rumor mill has been running circles around Adele ever since she announced the postponement of her Vegas residency last week. While the singer cited COVID as the main reason for the delay, fans have speculating it was actually caused by disagreements with Caesars Palace, her set designer Es Devlin, as well as some romantic issues with her partner, Rich Paul. Adele, who usually remains mum when it comes to reports about her, spoke out on Tuesday, and subtly addressed some of the current rumors.

The singer took to Instagram to share some exciting news with fans, using a cute candid shot to reveal that she will be performing on her home turf at the BRIT Awards next week on February 8th. Adele is up for four awards at the ceremony, including, MasterCard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. She also added while she’s back in London for the show, she’ll sit down for a chat on The Graham Norton Show, the UK’s biggest late night show.

This will be the first time Adele is performing since her ITV special back in November since her Las Vegas performances in January were postponed. Unfortunately, she did not mention any updates regarding the residency in her Instagram post, but she did take the opportunity to comment on her relationship, ending her caption with, “Oh, and Rich sends his love,” referring, of course, to her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Following the postponement of her Vegas shows, Page Six began reporting that her “volatile” relationship with Paul was a factor in the decision to delay the shows. They speculated that “She and Rich had been fighting,” and Adele was “just constantly on the phone with Rich...loudly shouting and sobbing.” But Adele is letting fans know you can’t always believe what you read. With one cheeky sentence, she is regaining the narrative. Though, Page Six is maintaining a somewhat surprising anti-Adele agenda. A few hours later they speculated that her entire Vegas residency may never come to fruition with reports that sets and seating are being carried out of the planned venue.