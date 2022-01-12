Everything Adele Wears in the ‘Oh My God’ Music Video

Adele has entered an entirely new era with 30, her fourth studio album about motherhood and divorce At the time, she’s also been paying homage to her past, starting with the Hello-like music video for her first single, “Easy on Me.” The video for “Oh My God,” which dropped on Wednesday, also serves as something of a throwback. The 33-year-old singer reunited with “Rolling in the Deep” director Sam Brown, who filmed Adele in a room devoid of furniture save for a few empty chairs just like he did back in 2010. This time, she has company: a troupe of dancers, and a few extra Adeles who look just as stylish as the real deal. Her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, didn’t come to play with her wardrobe, starting with a bespoke demi-couture ensemble by Harris Reed. (The London-based up-and-comer, who counts Harry Styles and Emma Corrin among his fans, is proving to be the designer of the moment.)

Adele’s empire-waist dress, which Reed topped off with a sheer polka-dot pussy bow blouse, is just the first of corsets to come. He dressed her from head-to-toe, throwing in earrings and rings from his collaboration with Missoma. After the first chorus, she swaps it all out for a custom Louis Vuitton dress topped off with a silk tulle capelet, plus leather evening gloves that stretch up past her elbows.

Adele’s third and final look comes courtesy of “The Queens Haus,” aka Vivienne Westwood. While the video is black-and-white, Adele revealed on Instagram that her draped off-the-shoulder evening gown, which comes complete with a corset, a bustle, and sheer sleeves, is blood red. Her lipstick is a tad darker, and earned the singer what she no doubt considers the ultimate stamp of approval: a compliment from NikkieTutorials. “THIS LIP ON YOU?!?! 😩🥵😍❤️,” commented the makeup artist, who recently featured Adele in one of her wildly popular beauty videos.

