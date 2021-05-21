With outing options still limited, you’d think there are fewer chances to wear runway fashion. But Emma Corrin isn’t waiting for a red carpet to rev back up. On Thursday night, The Crown’s breakout star stepped out in London for a night on the town in celebration of her friend designer Harris Reed’s birthday. “Another red carpet look lost to covid,” Corrin’s stylist, Harry Lambert, wrote on Instagram. And it certainly was red-carpet appropriate: The pair went with an entirely black, entirely sheer floor-length gown from the incredibly buzzy London label KNWLS. Underneath of course, with a simple black bra and underwear.

Corrin rounded out the look with accessories from two more British labels: a silky black handmade bag—coincidentally named the Diana—by the Manchester-based label Roop and green heels by bespoke footwear designer Tabitha Ringgold. It’s a rare departure from the actor’s usual go-to: Miu Miu, which is the first fashion brand to land Corrin as an ambassador. Since her first campaign, Corrin’s relationship with the label has blossomed. “They were like, ‘Obviously we need to do what you're comfortable with,’ which was really, really cool,” she told W of their discussion about how she no longer identifies are feminine, but “as more androgynous, more masculine. It’s strange to have to do, though—to make something like that public, and suddenly it becomes a thing.”

While Corrin recently bleached and cut her hair into an angular blonde bob, the actor has lately been sporting a mousy brown wig. She’s in the midst of filming My Policeman, in which she plays a school teacher opposite her character’s husband, played by none other than Harry Styles. They’re married, but not happily; Tom (Styles) is gay, and actually already in a relationship with an art curator (David Dawson), and coping with the fact that at the time, homosexuality was illegal in London.