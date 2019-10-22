Harry Styles , a style icon for the ages, likes to take care of his things (we’d imagine that they’re mostly Gucci ). And so he keeps his clothes in a huge refrigerator in London.

Designer Harris Reed spilled the beans about Styles’ chilled closet in a new interview with British GQ. Reed, who has designed a number of the rock star’s stage outfits and made Styles a custom suit for his latest video, “Lights Up,” was asked where his creations are stored. And while he couldn’t reveal the exact location of the clothing vault, his answer was more than we ever could have hoped for.

"I can't say where it is located, but everything goes to an archive,” Reed said. "It's basically like a giant refrigerator—a frozen vault—somewhere in London where I am not going to disclose. But the clothes all have 24 hours surveillance, which you can look at via an iPad, specifically done for his outfits, and they have all been cryogenically frozen in time to preserve them. That's also what is more surreal for me. After his first solo tour that I produced 14-15 looks for—he wore about six or seven—I was wondering where the others were and he was like, 'Don't worry, they are all under surveillance.' I was like, 'Oh, that's chic .'"

Indeed! Styles really takes Cher Horowitz -ing to another level. Just imagine all of those skinny suits and pussy bow blouses hanging in a meat locker. Martin Margiela would lose his mind.

Reed also elaborated on the process of creating Styles’s “Lights Up” suit, which began with a sketch on a napkin. “I was in a bar so I asked the barman for a napkin and he handed me this piece of paper and I did a chicken scratch drawing and sent it back to Harry right away,” said Reed. “He was like, 'This is perfect.' I did so many more sketches at the time, but he liked this one, it was so easy and clean and it reminds me a bit of David Bowie's 'Dog Days' but more sparkly and upbeat and less linen and long hair."

We hope the suit is nicely frozen.