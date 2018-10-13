A few days after Timothée Chalamet ended up in a rather amusing "who wore it better?" situation with the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis, he's decided he'd perhaps rather have his style compared to none other than Harry Styles , the current reigning king of the floral statement suits. Twenty-two year-old Chalamet showed up to the London premier of his latest film Beautiful Boy today in an Alexander McQueen suit that featured shoulder-to-hem red blossoms from the label's Fall 2018 collection. He paired the look with a pair of Louboutin Chelsea boots; Chelsea boots, of course, being another staple of Styles' wardrobe.

Lucy Jones, a British entertainment reporters who was covering the red carpet, reports that Chalamet says he indeed took his inspiration from Styles. Eagle-eyed fans of both likely already know that the pair does follow each other on Instagram, and those fans are indeed freaking out over the omission online. Do these boys even know what they're doing to the Stans right now?

Pinterest Tim P. Whitby

Chalamet's turn in Beautiful Boy is once again getting him major Oscar buzz (this time in the supporting catagory, as Steve Carrell is officially the lead), and the press tour for the film is certainly garnering him fashion buzz as well. Though it was a monotone red look from Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton debut (and we do know that Chalamet is an Abloh fan ), elsewhere on the tour he's shown a preference for pieces with a bit of floral excess. For the film's premier at the Toronto International Film Festival, he wore a black Haider Ackerman suit embroidered with designs of white flora. At the film's premier at the San Sebastian Film Festival he wore another McQueen suit, this time in blue with embroidery of pink birds and blossoms.