It takes a special person to wrangle the cast of personalities on a show like The Traitors. Real Housewives, former Bachelors, Survivor legends, and Love Island contestants won’t cease their yapping and stand at attention for just anyone. But when a beret-topped, purring Scottish icon waltzes into the room, even the most impudent C-list celebrity doesn’t dare make a peep. Over the past two seasons, the murder-mystery competition has become must-watch television. The high-stakes drama and reality TV crossover element is partly to thank for the Peacock show’s runaway success, but just as responsible is the man of the manor and host, Alan Cumming.

The decorated actor is a veteran of his craft, known for his genre-breaking roles in Cabaret, X2: X-Men United, Emma, Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, and The Goodwife. Over the past two years, though, he has entered a new medium, becoming a master of reality TV. Season one of The Traitors was a hit, no doubt, but the show really reached its stride in season two, with the biggest debut for any original reality series on Peacock and Emmy nominations in the notoriously competitive reality categories. Next year, Cumming, and his rescue pup, Lala, return for round three, in a season featuring more drama, more Bravo icons, and, of course, more over-the-top outfits. Below, the 59-year-old actor talks his favorite memory from the show thus far, the looks to come in season three, and his inside tip on how to spot a traitor.

The Traitors is a reality show, but you’re definitely playing a character. Where did the role of Alan Cumming, host of The Traitors, come from?

This is a murder-mystery. It is a very theatrical premise and setting. To host it, I needed to meet that level of high camp. So this role is as a version of myself—one who lives in a castle and wears lots of incredible clothes and even sounds different.

There’s a touch of a James Bond villain there, too. That’s why my dog, Lala, comes with me now. I feel like Bond villains always have a pet to pat. The character is also a dandy Scottish laird of the manor. And that informed the costumes as well—traditional, but with a splash of edge.

Courtesy of Peacock

Has the character evolved in any way over the last three seasons?

In the first season, everyone was cautious because it was a new thing and what I was doing was slightly outré. After the success of the first season, we were more confident and able to push a bit more. In season three, I very much got in my stride. The show has found its position in the high theatricality of it—in the way it’s shot, the crazy missions, the structure, as well what I’m doing and wearing.

Before you started hosting, were you a fan of reality shows at all?

No. Occasionally, I would watch one of them on a plane or something, but I’ve never seen Survivor. I’ve never seen Big Brother. I didn’t even know what The Challenge was. Some of the Housewives and a couple other people made it into my periphery. When I find out who the contestants are, I read the research notes and cram like a little student studying for exams. I actually like that I don’t watch the shows they’re on.

Have you ever gotten caught off guard while filming?

Oh, yeah. What was nice last season, and this one coming up, is you see me laughing more. At one point towards the end of season two, you see me just guffawing. There’s nothing funnier than a Housewife getting wet, falling off a little floating platform into a loch. Also, [season three] got really juicy and twice [the producers] were in my ear, telling me to be careful because my face was betraying. I rolled my eyes or something. I was just horrified at the over-the-topness I was witnessing.

Courtesy of Peacock

Do you have a favorite moment from the show?

When people say shocking things, like when Phaedra [Parks] said to Pilot Pete, “This is not The Bachelor and I don’t have to kiss your ass for a rose.” I think I enjoy them more in retrospect, because in the moment, I have to hold it together and not show such a big reaction. In general, though, the roundtables are my favorite because they get so juicy. I look forward to that every night because the gloves come off.

We have to talk about your outfits. During the first season, did you know there would be such a conversation around them?

I was aware they were dramatic. I had a mirror. But I don’t think any of us thought the show was going to take off in the way that it has. That part was a complete shocker. But personally, I find a character through costume, so I was happy that was embraced so much, and the fact that everybody wanted more: more drama, more flamboyancy, more thematics. That’s such a clever thing [stylist Sam Spector] does—he makes a lot of the costumes thematic to the missions.

Is it safe to say you upped the ante on the outfits for season three?

Yeah, there are a few insane ones. I quite enjoy that everyone is waiting for them. The outfits could almost have a show on their own.

Can we expect the bedazzled Snuggie to return for season three?

Yes you can. I said I wanted to add more things to it every year. Next year, I’ll ask for LED lighting.

Courtesy of Peacock

You’ve said that your favorite outfit is the one from last season’s funeral scene. Is that still the case or is there one from season three that has since stolen your heart?

There are several grand outfits in season three, but the funeral one was a whole thing, with the horses and carriage and procession. I had a veil and a kilt—it was just layer upon layer of fashion. So I think that one’s still my favorite, just for the Rococo-ness of it.

Do you think playing this character has rubbed off on your personal style? You recently wore a gorgeous KidSuper suit that could have been plucked from the castle.

It is interesting, because in the first season, a lot of the suits were mine. Sam came to my house and plundered my wardrobe. Less [of my wardrobe] was used in the second season and hardly any in the third season. So I’ve been subsumed into the house style even though, in a way, I was the origin of it.

Have you been able to take anything home from set?

Oh yeah, all of it. Because I basically clothed the first season, it seems fair enough. But anything I have to wear for multiple seasons, Sam keeps in the studio because I don’t want to be a storage facility for The Traitors. But I have things that I might wear again, accessories or pieces I might use for Halloween or a party. And then there are pieces I will give away at a charity auction. It’s all very sustainable.

EUAN CHERRY/PEACOCK

Do you think you would make a good contestant?

I go back and forth. I think I’d be good because I’m a pretty good actor, but then I think, “Oh, I’d be terrible because my poker face is not great and I am not good at hiding my emotions.” I also think as the show’s seasons go by, you realize it doesn’t matter if you’re good at strategy. This game is a different beast. Strategy can help to a certain extent, but even if you have the best strategy, you could be gone in a second. I’m not a strategist, I’m much more a gut person. But gut people can win.

So if you were to play, it sounds like you would prefer to be a faithful because you don’t have the poker face for a traitor.

No, I’d like to be a traitor. It’s more fun. Although you have to stay up later. That’s actually one of the things people were saying as the game went on: “If someone’s really tired, it means they might be a traitor because they have to stay up so much later.” I thought that was really smart. The hours are pretty intense, so it would be easy to give it away like that.

I also have to congratulate you on your Emmy nom. Obviously, you have been recognized before, but never in this category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

It feels so good because there’s a very palpable love for the show and for me hosting it. Also, I didn’t realize quite how impenetrable this category is. Apparently it’s very difficult for new shows to get into it, which makes it an even bigger deal. We’re only in our second season and we got a nomination, that’s unheard of.

Courtesy of Peacock

It must feel so nice to be celebrated for doing something you love.

I have such a laugh. I really do love it. It’s a month of my year that I really look forward to. I live in that castle and when I get home at night, I wait to hear who’s been murdered before I go to sleep. It’s so great to experience what everyone is going to see and enjoying it as much as everyone else.

It was also just announced that you’re getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. What does that honor mean to you?

I mean, it’s so fucking insane. It’s bonkers. It’s very nice, of course. But also I’m like, “What the fuck? How did that happen?”