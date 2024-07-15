After a pre-wedding fête in February that included guests ranging from Hillary Clinton to Rihanna—and 200 elephants to match—Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially tied the knot in Mumbai, India over the weekend. Anant, the son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, welcomed thousands of guests to a series of traditional events which occurred from July 5 to 14.

The couple’s lavish wedding kicked off with a pre-wedding party, known as a sangeet, where the Ambani and Merchant families performed dances on stage to symbolize their union. Later in the evening, Justin Bieber took to the stage for a private concert.

Guests continued to arrive to the Jio World Convention space over the following days, with everyone from Bollywood icons to political leaders making appearances. Kim and Khloe Kardashian documented their travels to India on their respective social media accounts and even hinted that they were filming for the upcoming season of their reality show, The Kardashians.

From the Kardashian sisters to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, see all the best dressed stars who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, below.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images Anant and Radhika looked in happy spirits as they arrived to their Sangeet Ceremony on July 5. The pair both wore ensembles by Indian couturier Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Radhika’s lehenga featured thousands of Swarovski crystals.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images Anant welcomed his family—father Mukesh, mother Nita, sister Isha, and brother Akash Ambani—to a wedding ceremony on July 12.

@abujanisandeepkhosla For her final wedding ceremony, Radhika slipped into a show-stopping Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla confection which the bride’s stylist described as “Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white.” Radhika styled her outfit with a family heirloom Ranihaar, or bridal necklace. “I wore the same necklace my sister and aunts wore at their weddings, and I truly believe it gave me a special strength and blessing,” she told Vogue.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Kim and Khloe Kardashian made a splash on July 13 as they were seen leaving their hotel in traditional Indian garb.

@kimkardashian Kim next wore a red lehenga by Indian designer Manish Malhotra while Khloe opted for a gold style. The Skims founder’s choice of red was subject to criticism on social media, with many pointing out that the color is traditionally reserved solely for the bride in Hindu celebrations.

@kimkardashian For one of the extravagant wedding’s final celebrations, Kim slipped into a statement red two-piece by Gaurav Gupta.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Prodip Guha/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra, who staged her own lavish Indian wedding back in 2018, looked ravishing in a glittering outfit alongside her husband Nick Jonas.

Law Roach Prodip Guha/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Law Roach naturally paired a traditional outfit with off-the-runway Schiaparelli stompers.

Disha Patani Prodip Guha/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bollywood star Disha Patani opted for a pastel blue look during the couple’s Blessings Ceremony on July 13.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild Prodip Guha/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild were also in attendance.

Alia Bhatt Prodip Guha/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Alia Bhatt paired an ivory lehenga with a blinding Kundan, or pure gold, necklace.

John Cena Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times/Getty Images John Cena even showed his support for the couple.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding alongside his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana.