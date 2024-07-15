After a pre-wedding fête in February that included guests ranging from Hillary Clinton to Rihanna—and 200 elephants to match—Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially tied the knot in Mumbai, India over the weekend. Anant, the son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, welcomed thousands of guests to a series of traditional events which occurred from July 5 to 14.
The couple’s lavish wedding kicked off with a pre-wedding party, known as a sangeet, where the Ambani and Merchant families performed dances on stage to symbolize their union. Later in the evening, Justin Bieber took to the stage for a private concert.
Guests continued to arrive to the Jio World Convention space over the following days, with everyone from Bollywood icons to political leaders making appearances. Kim and Khloe Kardashian documented their travels to India on their respective social media accounts and even hinted that they were filming for the upcoming season of their reality show, The Kardashians.
From the Kardashian sisters to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, see all the best dressed stars who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, below.