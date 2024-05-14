Fresh off of Challengers, visionary director Luca Guadagnino has found his next leading man. Andrew Garfield has been tapped to star in one of Guadagnino’s upcoming features, After the Hunt. According to Deadline, the Emmy-award-nominated-and-Tony-award-winning star has been cast to star opposite Julia Roberts in a complicated thriller set in academia.

Roberts will star as a professor who, according to the film’s logline, “finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues.”

As she goes through that process, however, a dark secret of her own threatens to come to light.

The film, written by Nora Garrett, is being released by Amazon MGM Studios.

It’s been a banner year for Guadagnino, the mastermind behind sexy smash hit Challengers, starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Of course, he also directed 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, and his next film Queer is awaiting release. That project will reunite him with his Challengers collaborators designer Jonathan Anderson and Challengers writer Justin Kuritzkes.

“It’s the movie of my life,” Guadagnino told W in April of Queer. “I’ve wanted to make it since I was 20.”

For Garfield’s part, he has kept a relatively low profile as of late. His last starring role was in Under the Banner of Heaven, for which he was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. In 2018, he won the Tony in 2018 for best leading actor in a play in Angels in America.

But if After the Hunt’s announced cast and team thus far, along with his upcoming role opposite Florence Pugh in the romantic drama We Live in Time is any indication, that won’t be the case for much longer.