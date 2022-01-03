If you were one of the many Omicron-exposed who spent this New Year’s on the couch in Sleeper pajamas with a personal bottle of champagne, chances are you rang in 2022 with the help of Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN. Over the past four years, the duo has become the go-to Times Square correspondents, surpassing even Ryan Seacrest, who is attempting to keep Dick Clark’s tradition alive over at ABC. Cohen and Cooper have brought in viewers with their relatable friendship, as well as their excessive drinking, with the pair taking shots of tequila throughout the evening, progressively getting more and more drunk as the clock ticked down to the new year. And as the liquor hit Cohen’s system, the host became more outspoken, sharing his opinions in some drunken rants on everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to Bill de Blasio, leaving us to confidently make the statement that no one had more fun this NYE than Cohen.

With Cooper repeatedly trying to hold Cohen back to no avail, the Bravo maestro shaded nearly everyone imaginable throughout the broadcast, including his time slot rival, Seacrest. “If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing,” he said, about ABC’s lineup, which included Ja Rule and Journey sans Steve Perry. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said.

The host also had some words for Mark Zuckerberg. “You are messing with all of us,” he screamed while wagging his finger to the camera. “How dare you!?” Cooper repeatedly tried to quiet his friend, but was beaten out by Cohen’s raspy screams, particularly when he turned his attention to his biggest victim of the night, the outgoing Mayor of New York City, de Blasio.

“Let me tell you something. Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap dance’ after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York,” he said. “The only thing that democrats and republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.” Cohen signed off with a, “sayonara sucker,” for de Blasio before Cooper finally calmed him down.

The next morning, Cohen fought off what had to have been a massive hangover to comment on his outspoken night. “I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun!” he captioned an Instagram showing off pics from the night. “I hope you did too.” We did Andy, we did.