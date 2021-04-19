You won’t have to wait until this November’s release of House of Gucci to get your Adam Driver fix. (Though the paparazzi have done such a good job capturing him and Lady Gaga that at this point, it feels like we’ve already seen the film.) Driver’s latest, Annette, is also a love story. But the trailer that dropped on Monday morning reveals one major difference: It’s a musical. And a “full-blown” musical at that, if a source close to the band Sparks, which soundtracked the film, is to be believed.

“Adam Driver is singing more often than he’s not singing, as well as Marion Cotillard,” the band told IndieWire earlier this year.

Annette marks the French director Leos Carax’s first film since 2012’s Holy Motors, as well as his English-language debut. Driver plays a standup comedian named Henry, opposite Marion Cotillard as a world-famous opera singer named Ann. (None other than Rihanna was initially set to take on the latter role.) The film is titled after the pair’s newborn daughter, who apparently has a “unique gift.” It will open this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it’s up for the prestigious Palme d’Or.

The festival, which is set to kick off on July 6, just might be the first “normal” Cannes one since 2019, which is actually Annette wrapped production. (As you may recall, Driver led the charge to find Carax’s fox terrier, Javelot, who went missing when they filming in Brussels.) It will presumably be just one of several delayed titles, like Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, to finally see the light of day.