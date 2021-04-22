The Hadids are a creative, multi-talented family: patriarch Mohamed Hadid was an Olympic speed skater, mother Yolanda Hadid is a former model and reality TV fixture, Bella and Gigi Hadid are worldwide supermodels, and Anwar Hadid designs jewelry and, now, produces music. The youngest Hadid has kept his musical projects low-key — his debut full-length album Bleach isn’t even available for listening on streaming services — but he’s just dropped a new single, and got some love from his Grammy Award-winning pop star girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

The song is called “OFF @ NIGHT,” and you can listen to it below. It’s a feisty rock song with electronic undercurrents and plenty of Autotune, though Hadid’s voice shines through as he sings about “getting lost” in a hazy night. The video is pretty low-fi: in several scenes, he’s picking up snacks in a bodega and walking alone through a graffiti-filled alley.

Lipa shared her support for Hadid on Instagram, writing “proud of you mi lovieeeee.” In the photos, the couple are celebrating the release in a London cafe, and the usually stone-faced Hadid is all smiles for the camera as the two kiss. He was even served a congratulatory cake, which reminds us to bake cakes for our partners as often as possible. Will there be a collab with Lipa on the horizon? Their musical styles are on opposite ends of the genre spectrum, but these two could certainly bring some magic to our ears.