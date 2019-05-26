It says something about how under the radar Anwar Hadid prefers to be—compared to his two supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella —that it took much of the media more than a month to pick up on the fact that the 19-year-old had recorded an entire album and released it back on April 8. Just take it from his mom, Yolanda Hadid: "Anwar’s actually kind of shy," she told W when promoting her modeling competition show, which featured Gigi and Bella (but not Anwar, even though he's also a model). "Unless I push him into things, he likes to be in the background and do his thing. It’s just not part of his nature."

He may be doing so quietly, but increasingly, the youngest (and most enigmatic ) of the Hadid family is standing out on his own. Music, in fact, is only one of Anwar's pet projects; more specifically, it's also only one of his pet projects with Yoni Laham, a 27-year-old musician who's long been one of his closest friends. Recently, they took their "brotherhood," as Laham described their relationship on the phone last week, up a notch, to business partners: In March, they launched a unisex, Los Angeles-based jewelry line named Martyre .

Their approach to music and jewelry design, it seems, are one and the same: "We keep it as raw as possible," Hadid said. (They've both pierced their ears themselves more times they can count.) The label's slogan, "pray for us," is "not necessarily religious, but we both have faith," Laham explained, to which Hadid added, "There's so many kids in the world that need help. Everyone needs prayers."

While their mood board is covered with photos of strangers they see on the street, plus names like Anja Rubik, Zoë Kravitz, and Lisa Bonet, there's one muse in particular Laham took care to point out: Hadid himself, who stars alongside Georgia Fowler and Abdulaye Niang in Martyre's first campaign. "It only made sense, because we were designing with him in mind," Laham said of casting Hadid. "Anwar has a very personal style that isn't gender specific. And from the start, we really didn't have to talk about it being unisex." With a little help from Laham, Hadid shares more about that inspiration via his style notes , here.

What are three words that describe your style?

Comfortable, fluid, and just, like... myself. I don't know. That’s the one thing I can't really explain about myself—I can't really box myself in. I guess "unorthodox" might be the word.

What’s your go-to outfit for a day off?

Sweat pants and a robe—like a comfortable, big cardigan.

Who's your ultimate style icon, and why?

My dad [Mohamed Hadid ]. He's just fresh. I dress nothing like him, but he's just fresh. He makes me feel like I have to do better, you know? Great guy.

What’s the best fashion advice you've ever received?

To keep being myself, and to sticking to how I feel. I've just always dressed how I wanted and how I felt. I think people could see that, and one time, someone I really appreciate was just like, "Yo, keep trucking. Keep doing your thing." And that's what I kept doing.

What's the first piece of jewelry you started wearing?

I first pierced my ear in, like, middle school—my dad freaked out. But one of the first rings I got was one that said "fuck you," by Chrome Hearts. I got it when I was like, 14, and I wore it every single day.

What about now—what jewelry do you wear every day?

For the first [Martyre] drop, we both tried to live with as many pieces as possible. Now it's mostly the "pray for us" rings, and the Caleb chain.

What's the most prized possession in your closet?

These Comme [des Garçons] pants from 2001. I found them at Tokio 7 in New York.

What was your first major fashion purchase?

One of those big Goyard tote bags.

What was the last thing you purchased?

Probably like 10 crystals. Actually, I just bought a guitar—a Les Paul—and these Suicoke sandals from some shop in L.A.

Where are you favorite places to shop?

Martyre, obviously—it's timeless, not fast fashion. And thrift shops and popup stores. I kind of like the 2000s era, so I just go online and shop on Grailed.

What's the best fashion tip you’ve picked up from your sisters?

Honestly, just to stay clean. [ Laughs. ] To make sure my clothes are ironed. Sometimes I'll wash my clothes and not iron my nice shirts, and they're just like, "Yo. Iron your nice shirts."

