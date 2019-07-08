Two weeks ago, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid were reportedly seen "cozying up" at Hadid's 20th birthday party in Malibu. Now, the pair seems to have made their relationship—or fling—official. Over the weekend, the 23-year-old singer and 20-year-old model-slash-jewelry designer (not to mention Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother) both attended the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. This time, the paparazzi has photographic evidence of their PDA, capturing the pair not only locked in a tight embrace while taking in the performances, but also (gasp!) making out.

This isn't the first time that Hadid has sparked rumors by being photographed mid-makeout sesh. Last year, he made like his sisters in getting close to their BFF Kendall Jenner, though it soon transpired that their relationship was of a romantic nature, after TMZ published a photo allegedly depicting Jenner straddling Hadid in June. (Months later, they were again reportedly spotted in the throes of an "epic makeout session." ) Prior to that media frenzy, Hadid also made headlines for his relationship with the actress Nicola Peltz .

Lipa, for her part, has recently been subjected to quite a bit of attention in the tabloids herself. She reportedly broke up with her boyfriend of one-and-a-half years, the chef and model Isaac Carew, a month after they attended the Met Gala together. Right around the time that he and Lipa were first reported to have started hanging out.

Pinterest Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid at the British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park in London, England on July 6, 2019. Getty Images

Lupa and Hadid have yet to confirm any form of relationship. And while they haven't been sharing photos of each other on social media, from the look of their Instagrams, the pair appear to have already began coordinating their outfits. (At the very least, anyway, it seems like they share an appreciation for obscuring their faces behind navy bucket hats.)

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Why Anwar Hadid Wants You to Pray for Him