There’s a lot to celebrate during Art Basel Miami Beach. Sales at the art fair are stronger than expected, the city’s tech bros are ecstatic that Bitcoin broke $100k, and temperatures have peaked in the 70s while it’s snowing up in New York. Traffic, of course is bad. But once everyone finishes that 90 minute Uber ride over the Julia Tuttle Causeway, they seem to be having a fabulous time.

As always, the fashion brands led the way with events from Pucci, Gucci, Fendi, Miu Miu, and others keeping the champagne flowing. Here, a rundown of the best celebrity moments from this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach party circuit.

Gigi Hadid Courtesy of Miu Miu Miu Miu feted the latest edition of its Miu Miu Select program—this time, curated by Gigi Hadid—at their Design District store. A section of the boutique was dedicated to Hadid’s personalized collection of bags, shoes, and ready-to-wear, all of which were finished with hand-sewn tags signed by the model. Elsewhere, guests like Camila Cabello, Paloma Elsesser, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union mixed and mingled during the event which was capped off with a performance from DJ Chloé Caille.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Courtesy of Miu Miu At Miu Miu.

Paloma Elsesser & Camilla Cabello Courtesy of Miu Miu At Miu Miu.

Ice Spice Courtesy of Casablanca/Nikita Chorny Casablanca’s Charaf Tajer brought French cool to Miami beach with an exclusive bash at The Rainbow Room. DJ sets from Miguelle & Tons, Marco Carola, and PAWSA soundtracked the evening as guests including Ice Spice, Bad Gyal, and YG all showed out in their best club attire.

Bad Gyal Courtesy of Casablanca/Nikita Chorny

Yara Shahidi & Venus Williams Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Gucci was in a festive mood, installing a snowglobe-inspired installation in the middle of Miami’s Design District. To celebrate, they threw a dinner and a cocktail (complete with a DJ Set by Carlita). Stars like Yara Shahidi, Venus Williams, Eiza González and more showed up.

Kitty Cash, Jeffrey Deitch, and Kristen Noel Crawley Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com At Gucci.

Eiza González & Alessandra AMbrosia Sansho Scott/BFA.com At Gucci.

Paloma Elsesser & Miles Greenberg Courtesy of Maison Margiela Over at Margiela’s Design District boutique, CEO Renzo Rosso was hand to toast the brand’s exclusive collaboration with the Brooklyn-based tattoo artist, Kozo. Some of Margiela’s most iconic pieces were hand-tattooed by the artists, and the capsule is exclusive to the Design District store.

Renzo Rosso & Kozo Courtesy of Maison Margiela At Maison Margiela.

Victor Cruz, Ella Rubin, Jonathan Daviss, Ella Hunt, and Silvia Venturini Fendi Diana Zapata/BFA.com Silvia Venturini Fendi was on hand to toast Fendi’s new Design District boutique. The outside features columns that allude back to Rome, Fendi’s hometown, while the inside features a Miami-inspired color palette of pastels. Joining Venturini Fendi were Ella Hunt, Ella Rubin, Storm Reid, Victor Cruz and more.

Lily Chee & Olivia Ponton Diana Zapata/BFA.com At Fendi.

Camila Coleho, Valfré, Karolian Kurkova, and Devon Windson Karolian Kurkova hosted an event at Golden Goose’s Miami boutique in celebration of the sneaker brand’s collaboration with artist Valfré.

Devon Windsor Courtesy of Golden Goose At Golden Goose.

Trina & Swurv Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com Pucci corralled a lively guest list, all decked out in their signature patterns, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on December 3 for their “Fun Fair.” The evening was curated by the brand’s Artistic Director Camille Miceli and featured interactive “Puccified” games.

Gunna & Camille Miceli Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com At Pucci.