A$AP Rocky on Rihanna: “The Love of My Life”

Rumors that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating have been swirling for months, and the pair’s history goes back all the way to 2013. Though, it isn’t until now that either musician has confirmed—or even acknowledged—that they’re true. The latter did just that on Wednesday, and according to him, things are even more serious than the tabloids thought. (Quite understandably on Rocky’s end—it is, after all, Rihanna we’re talking about.)

“My lady,” Rocky told GQ in the magazine’s June cover story. (He apparently started “beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite” when the topic arose.) “The love of my life.”

Being in a relationship, Rocky continued, is “so much better—so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He’s even embraced monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She's the One.” (Rihanna has yet to publicly gush about Rocky in return.)

Aside from both being chart-toppers, Rocky and Rihanna share a connection in Barbados, the Caribbean island where both Rihanna and Rocky’s father are from. The pair spent last Christmas there—a vacation that Rocky described as “a homecoming thing. It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”

Rihanna last (publicly) dated the Saudi Arabian billionaire Hassan Jameel, who’s also previously been linked to Naomi Campbell. As for Rocky, he has had relationships with Kendall Jenner and (reportedly) Sophie Brussaux, who has a son, Adonis, with Drake.

It’s possible that Rihanna and Rocky could soon get even more serious: Both have confirmed that they eventually plan to have children. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” Rocky said of fatherhood. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherfuckers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” Rihanna expressed similar sentiments in 2019, telling Vogue that “without a doubt” she wanted kids. “I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid,” she told the magazine the previous year. “I know that already about myself. They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”

Both have gotten real about the topic, too. “I’m a Black woman,” Rihanna said in her 2019 Vogue interview. “I come from a Black woman who came from a Black woman who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman.” And as Rocky put it to GQ, he’s confident he’d be an “incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” the rapper said. He then stated the obvious, which would be especially true if he were to foray into parenthood with Rihanna: “I would have a very fly child. Very.”