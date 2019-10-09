Rihanna has finally done something her fans have been waiting over two years for her to do, and no, it's not release an album.

Though she has been reticent to discuss her personal relationships, Rihanna has acknowledged that she does indeed have a man, in an interview for the November issue of Vogue .

“Yeah, I’m dating,” the mogul admitted. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy."

Though she did not name any names, those who have been following the timeline of Rihanna's relationships know that she is likely referring to Hassan Jameel , a 31-year-old Saudi businessman. She's been photographed at basketball games with Jameel, spotted on vacation with his family in Italy, and even seen dining at a Santa Monica restaurant with her man and her mom near the end of this summer.

Rihanna also confirmed that she wants kids, “Without a doubt," which is something she has slyly hinted at before. In 2018 she told Vogue , “I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself. They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny.”

And then, last month, while on the red carpet for her annual charity event known as the Diamond Ball, she spoke—figuratively—about giving birth in the future. "I'm a black woman. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I'm going to give birth to a black woman," she said. "That's who I am. It's the core of who I am in spirit and in DNA. And I always stand up for what I believe in and who I love and who I know, who I respect."

Many took that quote and ran with it as a confirmation of pregnancy, though that certainly is not the case with Rihanna right now. She's already too busy "birthing" something bigger—a new career-spanning autobiography that she plans to release this fall, and that ninth studio album that she knows her "scary fans" have been waiting for for nearly four years.

