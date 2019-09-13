The internet has been abuzz all day with the news that sainted Rihanna , the Greatest Celebrity on Earth, may be pregnant. The internet is most likely very confused.

Last night, the Bad Gal, fresh from her epic Savage x Fenty NYFW show , hosted the 5th annual Diamond Ball. The Diamond Ball is a charity event held in support of Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (named for the star’s grandparents), which supports education, health and emergency response programs around the globe. And in a red carpet interview that has since gone viral, Rih stopped to chat with Essence, saying that Black women “are impeccable. We’re special and the world is just going to have to deal with that.”

"I'm a black woman. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I'm going to give birth to a black woman," she continued. "That's who I am. It's the core of who I am in spirit and in DNA. And I always stand up for what I believe in and who I love and who I know, who I respect."

And now because of that one, small, metaphorical aside–”I’m going to give birth to a black woman”–the internet thinks that Rihanna is pregnant, despite the fact that she does not appear to be pregnant, has not announced a pregnancy, and is still tight-lipped about her rumored relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel .

While speaking with Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine earlier this summer, Rihanna didn’t reference Jameel by name (she told Paulson to “Google it”), but she did clarify that she’s in love–when Paulson posed the question, Rih responded that “of course I am.” She said she wasn’t sure if marriage was in the cards–"We plan and God laughs, right?"–but that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life." So it’ll probably happen eventually! But we’d imagine it’s not happening at this very moment. Calm down, Twitter.

