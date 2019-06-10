As much as everyone seems to be chomping at the bit for a new Rihanna album, the superstar's love life is next in line when it comes to wanting more from her.

Rihanna has remained fairly quiet about her relationship with Hassan Jameel, the Saudi billionaire to whom she has been linked for two years now, but that does not stop her from showing up in public with her man. They've cheered at Los Angeles Lakers games together , and were even recently spotted on vacation in Italy with his family .

It's not just the general public who wants to know what's going on between Rihanna and Jameel; even some of Rihanna's friends and colleagues are nosy enough to request the mogul just give us one little morsel of confirmation, like saying his name and officially announcing her relationship status. When her Ocean's 8 costar Sarah Paulson asked her "Who are you dating?" in an Interview magazine profile, Rihanna had a simple, cheeky, very Rihanna answer (though perhaps not the exact answer we'd all want to hear): "Google it."

She did, however, confirm that she is in love ("Of course I am," she told Paulson) and that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life." When it came to the question of marriage, though, she remained silent for a moment, and eventually broke her stillness with the old adage: "We plan and God laughs, right?" Even Rihanna herself appears to rely on the power of her actions to speak for her sometimes.

And when it comes to the album, not even Rihanna knows when it's going to come out, but she does want to give it to us soon. "It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out,'" she admitted.

Related: Rihanna Has Surpassed Madonna as the Richest Female Musician, According to Forbes