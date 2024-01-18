Barack Obama shared a glowing tribute in honor of his wife, Michelle Obama, who celebrated her 60th birthday on Wednesday. Barack gushes over Michelle—who he calls his “better half”— in the message and even shared a sweet vacation snap of the former First Lady from a recent getaway.

“This is what 60 looks like,” the former president began his message that he shared via Twitter. “Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you.”

In the image, presumably snapped by Barack, Michelle is pictured against a scenic waterfront as she poses in a yellow sun dress. The couple who share two children—Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22—first met at a Chicago law firm in 1988 and tied the knot four years later. Despite having celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary (in which they shared heartfelt messages to one another) in May, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the former First Couple.

During a series of interviews throughout 2022, Michelle offered an inside look into experiencing marriage woes and said that she “couldn’t stand” Barack for the better part of a decade.

“People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said during a roundtable discussion with Revolt TV. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

She continued, “And for 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh.’ Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever.” In a more recent sit down with CBS, Michelle explained that she so openly discussed her relationship with the public “because marriage is hard.”

“And a lot of young people quit on marriage over things that are just a part of the commitment," she said. "We've been married for 30 years. If I fell out with him for 10, and we had a great 20 years, I'd take those odds anytime.”