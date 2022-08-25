Barbie Ferreira is stepping into the next stage of her career. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old actor-slash-model announced that her time as Kat Hernandez on the hit HBO series Euphoria is coming to an end. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m have to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” Ferreira captioned a photo of Kat fan art made by her costar, Hunter Schafer, on Instagram. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Kat, the best friend of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddie (Alexa Demie), didn’t get much in the way of screen time in Euphoria season 2. The bulk of the discourse related to Ferreira concerned the rumors that she stormed off set amid tension with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, during filming. She later denied the reports, telling Insider that “sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff.”

Courtesy of @barbieferreira

Ferreira hit a whole new level of fame when she joined Euphoria, but to many of those in fashion, she was already a familiar name. The 25-year-old began her modeling career at 16, when American Apparel messaged her on Tumblr with an invitation to a casting call. She made her first foray into acting with a cameo opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in the HBO series Divorce, and her most recent role—in Jordan Peele’s Nope—was a casting coup that bodes well for her future acting career. (She was also reportedly among the contenders in the Madonna biopic boot camp.)

On the bright side, the rest of the core Euphoria cast all seems to be returning for season 3. Its star, Zendaya, has teased that the upcoming episodes will delve into what life looks like for Rue and co. post-high school.