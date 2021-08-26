Photo by Harry Lambert.

For one of Emma Corrin’s more extreme beauty looks, makeup artist Lucy Bridge referenced photos of Blitz Kids, a group of early-’80s London clubgoers known for their out-there face paint and fashion.

In photographer Tim Walker’s studio, in London, Corrin pulls a circle skirt by Brazilian designer Marco Ribeiro from the racks.

Hairstylist Lacy Redway (top right, with Thuso Mbedu and makeup artist Raisa Flowers) wanted to re-create the style of braids worn by the Zulu people. “I pitched the hairstyle to the team, then later found out that Thuso is Zulu,” Redway says. “It was the most amazing discovery!”

From left: Flowers, Redway, stylist Jessica Willis, Mbedu, and photographer Campbell Addy on set in New York City.

Beanie Feldstein in the hair and makeup chair in Los Angeles. Her defined 1960s eyeliner and pulled-back coiffure were a nod to Brigitte Bardot.

Julia Garner has a pensive moment on location.

Photographer Renell Medrano found the inspiration for her shoot with Garner—an image of Catherine Deneuve in a trenchcoat—on Garner’s Instagram account.

Fashion Director Nora Milch keeps things running smoothly on the Garner shoot.

From left: Editorial Assistant Julia McClatchy and Special Projects Editor Allia Alliata di Montereale consider a pair of vintage Nina Ricci hats in the W fashion closet.

Visuals Editor Michael Beckert and Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg prep questions for “TV History 101 With Lynn Hirschberg,” now live on our YouTube channel.