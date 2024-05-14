Bella Hadid is among many things: a talented equestrian, a bonafide supermodel, even a newly minted fragrance entrepreneur. But, in a new interview, Bella opened up about her bond with her older sister Gigi, specifically just how she went from a Lil Wayne fan to a full-on Swiftie.

“Well it’s inevitable to fight, but it’s always to know [that] you’re going to come back from it,” Bella told Drew Barrymore of her bond with Gigi. “And that is what’s so important about my sister and I is going through life like we’re best friends. And regular sister stuff, like stealing clothes, getting the front seat, what music we were gonna listen to. She was a Swiftie, I loved Lil Wayne, that was really hard for the school drives,” the supermodel joked.

Bella continued, “Now I can say I’m a Swiftie, too,” Bella explained. “My sister is friends with Taylor and she’s amazing. Just like the most humble, sweet, adorable human being and then all of a sudden she’s this superstar.”

Gigi and Taylor Swift have been pals for almost a decade now with their friendship blossoming after the Guest in Residence founder appeared in the singer’s 2015 “Bad Blood” music video. The blondes have reunited on countless occasions since, with Gigi supporting multiple legs of Swift’s “Eras” tour over the past few months. Earlier this week, the model watched Swift perform in Paris alongside her rumored beau Bradley Cooper and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Bella also touched on her bond with her mother Yolanda Hadid during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “The way that my mom has supported me, loved me, been my advocate and my ride or die for so many years,” Bella said. “She gave us the best ways to grow up.”

“When I was 17, I moved to New York and started to go to school for photography and film at Parsons and then I started to work the same year,” Bella told Barrymore, explaining “I was working so much and I was also really, really sick with Lymes disease. To have a really strong mother that advocated so much for my health, and Orebella, and my essential oils. My mom stood by me through all of it. She pushed me to keep going back into those big rooms where I felt small and she made me feel big.”