As much of the Northeast experiences apocalyptic-like wildfire smog, one thing felt right this morning: Bella Hadid has returned to Instagram. On Thursday, the supermodel took to the platform for the first time in over a month with some (very needed) words of affirmation.

Hadid shared two posts promoting a new collaboration between her beverage company Kin Euphorics and The Mayfair Group. She partnered with the lifestyle brand to design an “Angels on Speed Dial” crewneck complete with an affirmation hotline.

“Getting to connect Kin Euphorics and The Mayfair Group for this special collaboration is a blessing for me - our angels on speed-dial crewneck is live now!” the 26-year-old wrote. “The affirmations on our hotline came straight from us - I hope they inspire you to spread kindness and be someone's angel today. If you see this sweater on the street please go do one thing to make someone’s day.”

The white sweatshirt features a variety of angel motifs and phrases like “Need more light in your life?” and “Be someone’s angel today.” There is also a number, 1 (332)-222-4444, that wearers can call to receive affirmations (manifestation, healing, pay it forward, love, creativity,) from Bella herself.

“Hi angel, you’ve reached Bella, Kin Euphorics, and The Mayfair Group,” she says on the line. “We are your angels on speed dial. We aren't able to come to the phone, but we have some affirmations recorded just for you. Listen closely to which affirmation you need most. Oh, and here’s your reminder to be someone’s angel today. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Hadid herself appeared briefly in one of the carousels wearing the sweatshirt while hooked up to an IV. The supermodel previously had not posted on Instagram since April 29th when she shared videos with her beloved horses.

via @BellaHadid

The Mayfair Group is a favorite amongst celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Hailey Bieber for their sweats and hoodies that feature slogans like “Somebody loves you”—which per the brand, are a wider attempt to create an “internet happy place through purposeful apparel.” Hadid has been open about her struggles with mental health as well as living with Lyme disease, so it makes perfect sense that she has decided to team up with the brand.

“For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing.”