Sorry Bennifer fans, you can enjoy the reboot of JLo and Ben as much as you would like in the present, but it seems like we are never going to hear the story of their (second) meet cute. That’s right, there won’t be an answer for who called whom first or who had to be convinced to give the relationship another go. Affleck showed great restraint during a recent chat with WSJ. Magazine, where the interviewer really tried to serve us up some Bennifer info, to mostly no avail. No matter how many questions Affleck was asked, he would not budge and provide any details about his current relationship with Lopez.

“You can write conjecture about it,” the actor suggested, “but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world...I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.”

Affleck did give us a little (we’re talking crumbs). He called the relationship “beautiful” and teased that his reconnection with Lopez is quite the tale. “It is a good story,” he said. “It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out.” Affleck then went on to ruin all the hopes he built up seconds before, “And then I’ll light it on fire.”

One can’t really blame Affleck for staying quiet, considering the media circus that surrounded the couple’s first relationship go-around. Now, ever since they started seeing each other almost two decades later, the public’s obsession with them has not ceased. And don’t go looking toward Lopez for details on the relationship. Back in 2003, during round one, Lopez told W that she and Affleck came to a decision together to . “Believe me, I’d like nothing better than to sit here and shoot the shit with you,” she said. “but I also want to live a happy life...I’m just not going to talk about any personal stuff.”