The Songs That Defined Summer 2024

The Song of the Summer—that annual title typically given to the track universally blared out of car windows, in the background of commercials, at backyard barbecues, in clubs and bars, from personal speakers on beaches, and during all the other nostalgic pastimes we associate with the hottest months of the year—has become difficult to define. In the era of streaming, tastes are more niche and scattered, and Billboard chart rankings feel like increasingly irrelevant data to consider in the debate. We may be out of the “Macarena” or “Umbrella” monoculture days, but there are still certain tracks that come to define the season each year, even if you only have your own Spotify playlists to go by. Below, W editors share the final word on the songs that soundtracked that hazy, lazy time between Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekend this year:

"Not Like Us" by Kendrick

"City is back up, it's a must, we outside," became a rallying cry for summer 2024. It stemmed from a somewhat unlikely place: the bars of a Kendrick Lamar song that was part of one of the most legendary rap beefs ever. Lamar disassembled Drake's musical career and effectively sold it for parts back in May, after a vicious volley of diss tracks between the two rappers. But the L.A. native also ended up inspiring millions with a highlight track that came out of the beef: "Not Like Us." Against a Bay Area-esque DJ Mustard beat, Lamar at once ended Drake and united his own legion of hating fans—culminating in a raucous live concert, a music video to prove his power in numbers, and an unequivocal win for the culture. What better way to spend the dog days of summer than dancing on your enemy's grave? —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

"Everything Is Romantic" by Charli XCX

It has been a Brat Summer, without question. The "Apple" dance infiltrating TikTok (even the Amish are getting in on the trend), lyrics from "Von Dutch," "360," and "365" making it onto every IG caption on the planet, and now Kamala Harris's presidential campaign team acknowledging that "Kamala IS brat." But for me, the standout track on Charli XCX's latest album and the runner-up in close second for song of the summer is "Everything Is Romantic." The imagery that Charli paints through her lyrics ("lemons on the trees and on the ground/sandals on the stirrups of the scooters") is so clear—I can see the Italian vacation she's taking in my mind's eye. And because I'm spending my own summer toiling away behind a computer instead of sunbathing on the boat deck with "Capri in the distance," I'm listening to this song on repeat—imagining myself sipping "neon orange drinks on the beach," falling in love again and again. —MW

“Spit It Out” (feat. Rochelle Jordan) by Kaytranada

If Kaytranada is gonna do one thing, it’s make you dance! His new album Timeless is filled with songs of the summer like “More Than A Little Bit” featuring Tinashe, but the groove of "Spit It Out" is too good. Rochelle Jordan’s smooth vocals are hypnotizing, I keep it on repeat. It’s a certified block party hit. —Ashley Peña, Digital Designer

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

The first time I heard Chappell Roan was when her NPR Tiny Desk concert made the rounds on X/Twitter, and upon probably the third replay I was hooked—her hit song “Good Luck, Babe” inevitably topped my summer playlist. It’s catchy, revives that classic ’80s synth, and deviates from the modern pop formula in a way that showcases Roan’s vocal talent and ability to just have fun with sound. Not to mention watching her perform it live brings a whole other layer to the listening experience—talk about star power. My friend also pointed out it has a similar vibe to “Last Christmas,” by Wham! which makes it all the more lovable. —Abrigail Williams, Associate Manager, Social Media

“Juna” by Clairo

To accompany my Brat Summer is my Charm Summer, and I will still be blasting Clairo’s new album Charm from the hilltops until I see her live in October (can you tell I’m excited?). While I love a chaotic, brash summertime vibe, Clairo’s song “Juna” has reminded me that duality can exist, and I can also have a soft, tender summer full of deep, emotional connections, especially as I transition into fall. —Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

“Blowing Smoke” by Gracie Abrams

When an album has not one song that I choose to skip, I know it's going to be playing on repeat for weeks to come. Gracie Abrams's album, The Secret of Us, found me at the just the right time this summer. As mentioned, I love every song on the album, but “Blowing Smoke” has been played just a few more times on the ride to the beach. —Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor & Menswear Director

“So What If I’m a Freak” by Snow Strippers

Everyone I know who likes the Detroit-via-Clearwater duo Snow Strippers is a 30-something still chasing the high of the first time they discovered Crystal Castles on an MP3 blog. Unlike other groups that have found themselves labeled “Indie Sleaze,” the group claims they weren’t attempting to trigger retired hipster nostalgia. Yet this explosive little ode to getting choked out tickles the parts of my brain damaged by Sparks, and what is a summer for if not finding those moments that can make youth feel eternal? —Kyle Munzenrieder, Senior News Editor

“Angel of My Dreams” by Jade

Every young pop star who survives the music industry machine at some point earns a moment to take creative control of their career. Often, these moments are regrettable if not outright embarrassing, but every once in a while they’re revelations. I was not expecting the latter out of Jade Thriwell, a member of the British girl group Little Mix I have never paid much attention to, but her debut solo single “Angel of My Dreams” is an exhilarating mix of a million little sonic tricks that shouldn’t work together, but somehow do (the accompanying music video helps it all fall into place). It also perfectly bridges the gap between Chapelle Roan’s “Trixie & Katya fan” theatrics and Charli XCX’s clubby Bratitude, making it a must for any summer pop music playing. It probably won’t make much of a dent in America, but I just know it’s already gone triple platinum at G-A-Y. —KM

“Bodyguard” by Beyoncé

Cowboy Carter may have dropped in March, but I still have the album’s lowkey but addictive track “Bodyguard” on repeat. I fell in love with the song the first time I heard it this spring and became fully enamored listening to it on my first road trip of the summer to the Hamptons back in May. It’s August now, and “Bodyguard” and I are still going strong. It all comes down, as always, to Bey’s vocals—there’s nothing better than when she taps into her lower register, and I love when she mixes her sound up, as she did in this case with a breezy classic rock, guitar-heavy vibe. The lyrics are so sweet, too. It’s exactly the kind of summer song you want to play riding shotgun with the windows down next to someone you love. —Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

“Sympathy Is a Knife” by Charli XCX

Of all the Brat tracks, this is the one I keep returning to. Much has been made of Charli’s club classic stacked, danceable album, but I love “Sympathy Is a Knife” most for its vulnerable, self-deprecating storytelling. The fact that it’s rumored to be about the biggest celebrity of the year makes it feel all the more like an encapsulation of this particular moment in time. —CV

“Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina kicked off the Song of the Summer competition with an earworm of an entry—I’m talking about “Espresso,” of course (literally who could forget?) But her follow-up, the country-twanged “Please Please Please,” was the one I kept listening to. An anthem for every woman who’s ever bragged about a man only to be embarrassed by him (so, many), “Please Please Please” made my mom cry-laugh in the car when I played it while visiting her this summer, which is about the most important stamp of approval you can get. —CV

“Lithonia” by Childish Gambino

It’s definitely been a Brat Summer with Charli XCX for everyone, and a Hardstone Summer with Don Toliver for me. But since this Childish Gamino song was released over July 4th weekend, it’s been my startup song all summer long! Something about it just reminds me of the music I listened to when I was heading to school. The sound is just so nostalgic. —Shaliqua Alleyne, Assistant Visuals Editor

“Truth or Dare” by Tyla

“Tyla’s self-titled debut has been on repeat since its March release, but I’ve found myself gravitating towards “Truth or Dare” more often than not this summer. Tyla’s vocals are a standout on this track, as is the uptempo, R&B-tinged production. You can’t go wrong with “Jump,” either!” —Matthew Velasco, Staff Writer, News

“Vaughn” by Good Looks

This summer, I fell in love. So the lyrics of Austin quartet (who recently sold out Brooklyn venue Purgatory) Good Looks's track “Vaughn,”—"Things are great!" and "I'm so glad that I met you"—really resonate with me these days. Even if you're experiencing a dating slump, you can still appreciate this song for its laid-back beat over a sunny guitar melody and lead singer Tyler Jordan's pop-punk vocals. The tune just screams rollin’ down the highway with the top down. Put it on your end-of-summer playlist! —Oona Wally, Associate Visuals Director

“Tough” by Lana Del Rey & Quavo

The bridge Del Rey and Quavo created over an oh-so-smooth country-pop beat with a clear hip-hop influence is all I needed this summer. Lana is, of course, no stranger to creating a summertime anthem—bring your attention to 2012’s “Summertime Sadness.” But the sad-time queen traded her frown in for a pair of old leather boots, and now she’s tough! Early morning drives down to the beach with the besties, a cooler packed to the brim, and Lana singing her enchanting tune in the background...feels like summer to me! —Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant