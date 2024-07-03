Lana Del Rey & Quavo’s 'Tough' Video Is An Ode To Rural Glamour

If you call Gaston, South Carolina, Mobile, Alabama or even Aubrey, Texas home, you may be connecting with some of the vibes from the new “Tough” music video from Lana Del Rey and Quavo. The song was initially teased a few weeks ago before debuting live in concert. Now, it’s been officially released with a music video.

“Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots, like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude, like a .38 made out of brass,” they sing. “Tough like the stuff in your grandpa’s glass.”

Directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey, the cinematic music video features the pair, seemingly in love in the lush green grass and porches of a rural town. Del Rey cycles through denim cutoffs with cowboy boots, printed sundresses, and breezy blouses. Quavo also wears denim shorts of his own, matched with a bandana, embellished belt and tank top, as well as jean button downs. If I’m being honest, it’s the sort of stuff this writer grew up around. Well, except Quavo is dripping in diamonds my dad could never afford.

The song, which has a trap-country vibe, is expected to appear on Del Rey’s upcoming country album titled Lasso. But the singer hasn’t posted the video to her YouTube channel, it only appears on Quavo’s.

Long live the country music cross over.