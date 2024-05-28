You asked, W answered. After an overwhelming response from readers asking to put our first-ever digital cover of Beyoncé in print, we did. Beginning Tuesday, May 28, a special, limited edition broadsheet of the story will be available in New York City only at Iconic Magazines at 188 Mulberry Street in Manhattan. Two days later, on May 30, you can grab a copy at the Air Mail NYC Newsstand at 546 Hudson Street in the West Village. The wide-format print edition features the full Beyoncé shoot photographed by Pamela Hanson and styled by W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Shiona Turini.

Since the release of act ii: Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has made history as the first Black solo female artist to ever top the Billboard Country Albums chart. Of course, as the record-breaking Grammy winner made very clear ahead of her eighth studio album debut, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.” That fact became abundantly clear the moment fans pressed play on the genre-spanning tour de force featuring everyone from Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton to Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. It also introduced the world to newcomers Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer.

“The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," Beyoncé said in a statement upon Cowboy Carter’s release. “My process is that I typically have to experiment.” The same can perhaps be said of Beyoncé’s approach to her album rollouts. Remember, it was she who upended the traditional music release schedule with a surprise drop of her 2013 self-titled album. While other artists go the traditional print-to-digital route, Beyoncé has once again broken the mold, gracing a digital cover that, in turn, demanded a print experience for a limited time only. The W x Beyoncé broadsheet is available now while supplies last. Get your copy before it’s gone.