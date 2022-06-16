No more surprise drops for Beyoncé. She’s giving us six weeks notice before she releases her first solo album in six years. Early Thursday morning, her record label, Columbia Records, posted a photo on their Instagram, a black box featuring the words “act i” and “Renaissance,” with a caption featuring the date, July 29th. Since then, more information has come out, and it seems that Beyonce’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, will be released next month.

Speculation about a new Beyoncé project began a few days ago, when the singer deleted all of her social media profile pictures, something she did back in 2016 ahead of the release of “Formation,” the lead single off Lemonade. Beyoncé’s profile pictures are still missing, but her social media bios have been changed to include information about the album, as well as a link where fans can pre-order Renaissance boxsets, which each come with a t-shirt featuring Beyoncé in various poses. The boxsets will ship on July 29th, upon release of the new album.

As far as what exactly this era will bring, it’s unclear. Fan account Beyoncé Legion is suggesting the album will include 16 new tracks, and considering it’s called act i, there could be more acts to follow.

As for the sound, we’re still not sure what Beyoncé will deliver this time around. Right now, we only have the word of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who listened to some of the album for Beyoncé’s cover story for the magazine. “Instantly, a wall of sound hits me,” he wrote. “Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth.” Enninful continues, describing the songs as “music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.” The magazine’s cover shoot could also serve as a hint to the album’s sound. The photos are distinctly retro, with a disco feel. It’s possible Beyoncé will be touching on the ‘70s and the vibe of Studio 54 for this new album, which would be a bit of a departure from her usually modern sound.

As you wait patiently over the next month for more information, keep checking back here as we stay up to date on what to expect from Renaissance.