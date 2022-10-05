To close out Paris Fashion Week 2022, some very lucky guests were invited to a party thrown by Beyoncé in partnership with Tiffany & Co. at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on Tuesday. Like most things involving Beyoncé these days, there was an air of secrecy draped over the event. Photos from inside of the event aren’t available, and who knows if they ever will be. Though, we do have a look at what many of the famous attendees, including Doja Cat, Cindy Bruna and Naomi Campbell, wore to the event.

Photos show guests arriving in their casual couture, including musical artist Halsey who attended the Chanel spring 2023 show earlier that same day. Her night look included a sheer maxi skirt that revealed her black undies made to match her asymmetrical crop top with barely-there straps. She was wearing tall black pumps and carrying a Givenchy mini Kenny bag in black with chain handles and wore her pixie cut her hair slicked back.

Naomi Campbell was spotted arriving in one of her signature coats for the week, a nearly floor-length silver trench that parted to reveal a smokey teal lining. She had her hair swept up and wore diamonds on her hands, a silver choker, and a pair of sunglasses. Campbell was walking on some eye-catching yellow embroidered boots. What was visible of her outfit underneath showed a sweeping black fabric leg with a netted cutout.

Musical artist Doja Cat, who made quite a splash all week with her daring makeup, went with yet another creative design painted across her face. She wore a long black leather coat over a black maxi dress and a pair of grey suede boots.

Models Imaan Hammam and Cindy Bruna wore all black as well, walking up to the party hand-in-hand in matching pointed toe heels.

Rapper Tyler the Creator did show off a pop of color, dressed in short khaki pants paired with a seashell pink cardigan and wearing a red silk scarf tucked around his neck. He paired the outfit with black loafers over white socks and a necklace of transluscent, colorful stones. He also appears to be carrying a portable chess set. Could it double as a clutch?

Or maybe the artist was preparing for some low-key party games after a busy week of Parisian fashion.