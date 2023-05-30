“I want you guys to help me sing one of my favorite songs,” Beyoncé told the crowd at a stop on her Renaissance tour in London over the weekend. She then burst into her own powerful rendition of Tine Turner’s 1966 hit “River Deep - Mountain High,” paying homage to the boundary-breaking icon.

Turner, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time and was known as the “Queen of Rock & Roll,” passed away last week at her residence in Switzerland. She is survived by her two adult sons and her husband Erwin Bach.

The singer’s passing saw an outpouring of tributes from those in the music world—everyone from Mariah Carey to Dolly Parton, Madonna to Diana Ross. President Joe Biden also issued a statement, as did former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. King Charles III paid tribute to Turner by playing her hit song “The Best” during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.

On the day of Turner’s passing, Beyoncé released a statement on her website, honoring Turner and her countless contributions to music and wider culture. “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” the message reads. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Turner and Beyoncé previously performed together at the 2008 Grammy Awards where they sang “Proud Mary,” a Creedence Clearwater Revival song that Turner had become known for. Three years prior, Beyoncé sang the same song at a Kennedy Center ceremony where Turner was being honored.

Known for her unique blend of R&B, soul, pop, and rock, Turner amassed dozens of accolades—12 Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and over 100 million records sold, among others. She was the first Black musician and first woman to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone and would go on to open countless doors throughout her career.

Prior to her vocal tribute in London, Beyoncé honored Turner the night before during a show in Paris. “Scream so [Tina] can feel your love,” she said. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner.”