With vaccination rates on the rise, reunions have been happening all across the globe. One of the most notable so far has been that of President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden and former President Jimmy and First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The Carters were on the only living former residents of the White House unable to attend the inauguration alongside Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton due to concerns over the coronavirus. (The Carters are both in their nineties, putting them at increased risk.)

But last week, a reunion finally took place. The Bidens visited the Carters at their home in Plains, Georgia, dressed formally. (Jill opted for Oscar de la Renta.) The Carters went more casual, with the former president taking care to rep Habitat for Humanity, which the couple has long championed. Though, the internet keyed in on the fact that the Carters look minuscule next to the Bidens, despite varying one to two inches in height. The latter couple may as well be inside a dollhouse.

The Guardian has a possible explanation for what exactly went down: When using a wide-angle lens, photos taken standing close to the subjects appear distorted. (You can make the same effect happen with an iPhone 11 or 12.) That possibility has yet to reach—or satisfy—many on Twitter, who’ve been trying to make sense of it all. See their best reactions, here.