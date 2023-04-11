Blake Lively may not be providing us with any details about the newest addition to her family, but at least she’s giving us a peak into her latest beach vacation. Over the weekend, the actress shared an array of photos featuring some recently familial moments with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as both of their moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively.

“She sells seashells down by the seashore,” Lively captioned the carousel, a reference to her stack of seashell necklaces from Brent Neale, which she showed off in the photos. The jewelry was on display in the first and last shots, where the actress was wearing a brown, pattered bikini from Follow Suit. In the second pic, you can see she paired the swimsuit top with patterned wide-leg pants from Anthropolgie.

While Lively embraced color and whimsy with her beach look, Reynolds went a bit more classic, wearing just a white tank top and tan slacks, scrunched up so they wouldn’t get wet as he walked along the beach. In a selfie with their mothers, Lively, as well as Tammy and Elaine, matched Reynolds in white tops for an afternoon by the water. They also seemed to spend some time by the pool, and the second to last photo of the set featured Lively in a black Solid & Striped one piece with a cutout at the center.

Lively and Reynolds’ family vacation comes after the couple welcomed their fourth child together. The actors have kept the details about their newest addition very much under wraps. In fact, they didn’t even announce the birth of their child, Lively simply shared photos in which it was clear she was no longer pregnant.

Of course, this newest set of pics doesn’t include any of their children, as Lively and Reynolds are usually very private when it comes to their kids. In fact, precedent suggests we won’t get any information about number four until Taylor Swift puts out another album, and reveals the couple’s baby name for them, just as she did with her song “Betty” on Folklore.

