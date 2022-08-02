Earlier this summer, Brad Pitt finally seemed to get explicit with the vague hints he’s made about approaching retirement over the past couple of years. “I consider myself on my last leg,” the 58-year-old Academy Award winner told GQ of his career. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Cut to the present, and the Bullet Train press tour has given us so much Brad Pitt that it’s seemed like he’s determined to make it one hell of a last hurrah. But allow the actor to assure you: He actually isn’t going anywhere any time soon. “I know you talked about sort of retiring recently,” a Deadline reporter began asking him at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday before Pitt cut him off. “No!,” he responded immediately, bursting into laughter. “I really have to work on my phrasing. No, I was just saying I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last days, however they may be.”

What kind of specifics? Pitt’s guess is as good as yours. “I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy,” he said when pressed. “I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.” Though we do already know a bit about what’s next for Pitt in the years to come: reuniting with George Clooney in a mysterious Jon Watts film, producing five films and one TV series, and selling pricy cashmere flannels and sweaters.

Perhaps we can add experimenting with his wardrobe to that list. When asked about the Berghain-appropriate skirt he wore to Bullet Train’s Berlin premiere, Pitt—who was in a lime green ensemble paired with canary yellow sneakers—told Variety, “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”