Who needs Tinder, or even Raya, when you have Anna Wintour to set you up on dates? Apparently, the Vogue editor-in-chief has been watching too much Fiddler on the Roof, as she reportedly played matchmaker to set up Bradley Cooper with Huma Abedin and the pair have now been dating for a few months.

Page Six initially broke the relationship news, saying that Anna is “BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.” Apparently, Abedin “has told a few friends” that she has a “new man” in her life, but as of now, the alleged couple is keeping things pretty quiet.

The news comes about two months after rumors started circulating that Cooper was seeing former Glee actress Dianna Agron, though the source on that tidbit of gossip was infamous gossip Instagram account Duexmoi, so take it with a grain of salt. Page Six and People are both reporting that Cooper and Abedin have been seeing each other for “a few months” so it’s unclear when the alleged Agron relationship ended and the Abedin one began. There are also conflicting reports as to whether or not Abedin and Cooper attended the Met Gala together. People is saying they attended separately but, according to Page Six, they arrived to the event together, but split up for the red carpet so as to not arouse suspicions.

Either way, things seem to be going well for the new couple who are apparently “perfect for each other” thanks to their common interests in “power and politics and human affairs.” It also probably helps that they’re both single parents. The 47-year-old actor shares a five-year-old daughter with ex Irina Shayk, while Abedin, 45, has a ten-year-old son with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.

As of now, we don’t have any confirmation about the relationship from either party, but who knows, maybe Wintour has something up her sleeve to officially break the news. A Vogue cover, perhaps?