If you already flew through the second season of Bridgerton, and you’re looking for more royal drama in your life, you’ll be pleased to hear that Shonda Rhimes is serving up a whole other series to keep you satisfied. The show runner is working on a prequel story of the hit show for Netflix, based on the life of Queen Charlotte, and they finally found the woman to take on the role of the young monarch, British actress India Amarteifio.

This will be the 20-year-old’s first major roll, though she has been featured in shows such as Doctor Who and Sex Education along with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. In addition to Amarteifio, Netflix has cast TV newcomer Arsema Thomas to play a young Lady Danbury, who is portrayed by Adjoa Andoh in the original show.

The story will follow Charlotte as she arrives in London to marry King George (portrayed by Corey Mylchreest) and is forced to navigate her new city, new husband, and new title. She will be joined by Lady Danbury, who is also attempting to find a place for herself in society, outside of her marriage to a much older man. Michelle Fairley, who played early season Game of Thrones fan favorite Caitlyn Stark, has signed on Princess Augusta, Charlotte’s mother-in-law.

In addition to their young counterparts, Golda Rosheuvel and Andoh will be in the series as an older Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, respectively, as will Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Bridgerton on the current show. As of now, it is unclear which other Bridgerton cast members will be featured in the prequel, since it will seemingly jump back and forth in time.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria back in May 2021.

Rhimes will write and executive produce the series, which as of now does not have a name or a premiere date.