The Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Promises a Steamy Love Triangle

The first full-length trailer for Bridgerton season 2 is here, and it packs so much drama into three minutes and 20 seconds you almost forget to mourn the absence of your favorite heartthrob, Regé-Jean Page. (Don’t get your hopes up: Producer Shonda Rhimes has confirmed that the actor behind the Duke of Hastings has rejected offers to make any cameos in future installments of the wildly popular Netflix series.) “This is the season the Viscount intends to find a wife,” Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) announces, sending shock waves through the ballroom (and thoroughly embarrassing the viscount in question, Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony).

We next meet two new characters—Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma—and isn’t long before Anthony realizes he can’t decide which sister he prefers. “It is only out of the greatest love of my family that I aim to choose a bride with my head, and not my… heart,” he confides in a friend. Should he choose Edwina, he better get moving: The newcomer has proven particularly popular with London’s eligible high-society lads. And before he can get close to Edwina, he needs to get close to her sister first. The trouble is, they ended up getting a little too close. “My honor is hanging by a thread,” he tells Kate, “that grows more precarious with every moment in your presence.”

It’s only in the last 20 seconds that the other characters get a chance to shine. “Lady Whistledown’s words carry far too much import,” Queen Charlotte (Gold Rosheuvel) says, spelling trouble for the town’s infamous gossiper (which—spoiler alert—last season unmasked as Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington). “We must entrap the scribbler.” We’ll just have to wait until March 25 to find out what else besides a love triangle is in store.