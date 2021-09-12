With Britney Spears’ conservatorship likely coming to an end, she’s now free to get on with her life — and that means upstaging the entire MTV Video Music Awards by announcing her engagement. The world stops for this queen, not the other way around, and Spears shared the joyous news on her social media, along with sweet posts from her new fiancé, actor Sam Asghari.

Literally minutes before the VMAs pre-show began, Spears posted a series of celebratory reels on Instagram. She flashed her massive ring in front of the camera — her diamond could probably be seen from the moon — and made adorably shocked faces as Asghari asked her if she likes the ring. Obviously, she squeaks “yes!” and the two share a kiss as a newly engaged couple.

She’s also rocking fire engine red lowlights and undertones in her blonde hair — the chunky color is a very 2000s throwback hair trend, perhaps most memorably worn by fellow aughts pop star Christina Aguilera. Spears’ nails matched her nails to her hair, with a red French manicure in a modern lightly-squared shape.

On Asghari’s Instagram, she gave us a better look at her sparkling rock as she flips off the camera; given what she’s been through, she’s totally allowed to throw the bird to her haters. Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, also confirmed the happy news, telling People that he is “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.” The one-of-a-kind ring was made by jeweler Roman Malayev, and RareCarat.com estimates that at a hefty 3.5 carats, her round solitaire ring is worth an estimated $70,000. Clearly, these two are happily in love, and you can’t put a price on that. 2021 is turning out to be the year that Spears gets her life back — and starts on a new chapter of married bliss.