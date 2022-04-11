Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news that she is expecting a baby with her partner, Sam Asghari. Alongside a photo of a pink tea cup and flowers, Spears explained the situation to her fans, saying it all started when she lost weight for her trip to Maui with Asghari, only to gain in back quickly. Asghari, whom Spears referred to as her husband in the post, suggested she was “food pregnant,” which prompted the singer to take a pregnancy test.

“I am having a baby,” Spears revealed, saying the baby is “growing” and she’s nervous she could be pregnant with twins. Spears went on to say that the circumstances mean she won’t be leaving the house as much in the coming months so the paparazzi can’t make money on photos of her.

Spears also shared how this pregnancy will be different than her previous two. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression,” she said, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying that she wasn’t able to talk about the situation at the time. “Now women talk about it everyday,” she wrote. “Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Spears currently has two children she shares with her ex, Kevin Federline. Following the announcement, many took to the comments of her Instagram post to congratulate Spears, including her longtime friend, Paris Hilton. Others, though, were a little confused, unsure if the post means Spears is pregnant with an actual baby, or a “food baby” as she suggested.

There is also the question of Asghari. He and Spears got engaged in September 2021, but in the post, Spears calls the actor her husband. Again, this could simply be a pet name she uses, or she and Asghari secretly got married and we are just now finding out.