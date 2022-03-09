Cameron Diaz Admits She "Never" Washes Her Face

These days, it seems like every celebrity who has ever had a glam session is getting into the makeup and skin care game, and at this point, it can be hard to keep up. Luckily, there’s one actor who will not be following in the footsteps of her contemporaries when it comes to founding a beauty company. Instead, Cameron Diaz finds herself in another camp filled with Hollywood elites: those who aren’t particularly motivated to even cleanse regularly. Yep, the Annie star just revealed she’s not keen on washing her face.

The revelation came on the first episode of Michelle Visage’s new BBC podcast, Rule Breakers, where the women discussed Diaz’s upcoming milestone, her 50th birthday. “How do you approach aging?” Visage asked her guest.

“I don’t even know,” Diaz admitted. “I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face.” The actress continued, saying she owns “a billion products” but uses them only about twice a month. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works right? Is that all I have to do?’”

Of course, Diaz wasn’t always so nonchalant about her beauty routine. During her days as a model and actress, she said she would have to sit in front of a mirror for hours. “It’s toxic,” the actress said. “You just start to pick yourself apart.” These days, though, she has done a complete 180. “I don't care. Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis—like maybe not at all during the day—is what I look like.”

Diaz’s comments about face washing place her in a group with some other pretty big names—including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal—who have all admitted over the last year or so that they don’t shower, or wash their kids, very often.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said about his children when speaking with Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert. “Otherwise, there’s no point.” Shepard, agreed and his wife, Bell, later discussed the topic when on The View. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” she said. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”

Admittedly, Diaz didn’t discuss how often she bathes her child, or even herself, only how often she remembers to wash her face. So, while she may not be firmly in the anti-bathing camp, she’s definitely sitting comfortably on the outskirts.