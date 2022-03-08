Reality met fiction in Clarence House on Tuesday, when Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met Emerald Fennell, the actress who plays her on the third and fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. Fennell was invited to the Duchess’ home for the Women of the World Festival event to celebrate International Women’s Day, and the pair was finally able to chat face-to-face.

Understandably, Fennell, who wore a full Schiaparelli look for the occasion, was a bit anxious ahead of the encounter, especially considering the depiction of Camilla’s affair with Prince Charles in The Crown’s most recent season caused a bit of controversy online. “I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good,” Fennel joked to journalist Georgie Prodromou. In the end, Fennell and Camilla seemed to very much enjoy chatting with each other, though the actress would not reveal what was discussed.

ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“You know what, I’m going to be very discreet, because if I’ve learnt anything it’s ‘loose lips sink ships,’” she said.

Camilla, meanwhile, seemed to be a very good sport about it all and was delighted to have Fennell at the event, joking about the actress’ presence during her speech. “It is reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over,” Camilla said. “So, Emerald, be prepared!”