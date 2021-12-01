Cara Delevingne is taking some time away from her vaginally-themed NFTs and pegging the patriarchy to once again focus on her burgeoning acting career. But, as Delevingne has proven in the past, she does nothing half-assed. The model-turned-actress didn’t just land a recurring role on a Hulu show but the Hulu show: Only Murders in the Building.

Delevingne will join the already stacked cast of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin to round out the show that was dubbed the most-watched comedy series on the platform following its first season earlier this year. According to Deadline, Delevingne will play Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.”

Season one of OMITB ended with one mystery solved just as another was just beginning, leaving the three main characters played by Gomez, Short, and Martin being led away in handcuffs for the murder of their bitter neighbor, Bunny. The second season, which was announced in September, will most likely follow the threesome as they try to clear their name and find out who really had it out for the Arconia board member. So, will Alice make the trio a quad? Or will she remain on the periphery, watching the events unfold from the comfort of an art gallery entrance desk? Either way, it’s almost guaranteed that Delevingne will bring some excitement (and maybe some sex toys) to this already much-loved series.